The second half of the season has shaken up the offensive landscape, with Kyle Schwarber’s post-All-Star break tear launching him to the top spot. Several new faces have also cracked the top 10. Check out the latest Sportsnaut MLB Hitter Power Rankings list.

1. Kyle Schwarber (Previously: Not ranked)

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber has climbed to No. 1 in Sportsnaut’s MLB Hitter Rankings. The three-time All-Star was serenaded with “MVP” chants Monday night by a sellout crowd at Citizens Bank Park while blasting a two-run bomb and a grand slam. Since the All-Star break, Schwarber is posting a 1.173 OPS and leads the National League in home runs with 40.

2. Shohei Ohtani (Previously: 3)

Shohei Ohtani is a two-way superstar for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time. After giving up a run in the top of the third against the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this week, he responded with a two-run home run in the bottom-half of the inning. He’s likely on his way to winning his third straight MVP award — his second with the Dodgers — and fourth overall. He leads the NL in slugging (.606), OPS (.987), OPS+ (172), and total bases (268), and leads baseball in runs scored (106). He also has 39 home runs on the season.

3. Nick Kurtz (Previously: Not ranked)

Nick Kurtz appears to have wrestled the AL Rookie of the Year award away from Athletics teammate Jacob Wilson. Last month, Kurtz had one of the greatest offensive games for a rookie in MLB history, going 6-for-6 with four home runs, six runs scored and eight RBI against the Houston Astros.

He has 23 home runs since being called up April 23, including 11 in July alone. Overall, he’s slashing .304/.387/.641 with a 178 OPS+. He also leads baseball in OPS in the second half of the season at 1.439.

4. Aaron Judge (Previously: 1)

An elbow injury sidelined New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for 10 games shortly after the All-Star break and he’s slashing just .161/.270/.355 with two home runs in the second half of the season. Despite the slump, he still leads baseball in average (.339), on-base percentage (.446), slugging (.702), OPS (1.149), total bases (269) and bWAR (6.5), while leading the AL in runs scored (90) and walks (74).

5. Cal Raleigh (Previously: 2)

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has cooled off since the All-Star break, slashing just .195/.253/.351 with only four home runs. But he still leads baseball with 42 home runs and leads the AL with 90 RBI.

6. Kyle Stowers (Previously: Not ranked)

The Baltimore Orioles are probably regretting trading Kyle Stowers to the Miami Marlins as he’s become one of the game’s top offensive outfielders. He has 25 home runs this season with a .928 OPS and 153 OPS+. Since the All-Star break, he has a 1.004 OPS.

7. Bryce Harper (Previously: Not ranked)

Bryce Harper is being vintage Bryce Harper after returning from the IL with right wrist inflammation. Since returning to the lineup on June 30, Harper has eight home runs with a .282/.373/.609 slash line as the Phillies are back atop the National League East. Overall, the two-time NL MVP has 17 home runs with an .871 OPS and 136 OPS+.

8. Andrew Vaughn (Previously: Not ranked)

Since being acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Chicago White Sox, Andrew Vaughn has become a right-handed Babe Ruth. In 22 games with the Brew Crew, the third-overall pick in the 2019 draft has seven home runs and is slashing .377/.444/.701 with a 219 OPS+ while helping lead Milwaukee to first place in the NL Central. He also has a 1.067 OPS in the second half of the season.

9. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Previously: Not ranked)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been red-hot in the second half of the season as the Toronto Blue Jays hold a four-game lead over the Boston Red Sox and 6.5 games ahead of the Yankees for first in the AL East. He has the fourth-best OPS in baseball since the All-Star break at 1.140 to go along with six home runs, seven doubles, and 20 runs scored. Overall, the five-time All-Star has 18 home runs this season with an .879 OPS and 143 OPS+.

10. Jose Ramirez (Previously: Not ranked)

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is just consistently great. He has 23 home runs, 21 doubles, and 32 stolen bases while posting a .891 OPS and 143 OPS+. If he reaches 30 home runs, it would be his third 30-30 season in his career.