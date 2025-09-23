We’re at the last full week of the regular season and each start feels a little bigger. The playoff races are tightening, rotations are being set and teams that are ‘playing out the string’ are still giving young arms a chance at the end of games.

Here are five matchups to watch this week:

Cade Horton (Cubs) vs. David Peterson (Mets) — Tuesday

Horton has emerged as one of the Cubs’ most promising young pitchers, pitching like a front-of-the-rotation starter in his first year at the big league level.

The Mets will counter with David Peterson, a steady lefty who can navigate a lineup. For the Cubs, this is just another chance to see if Horton is ready to take the ball in October.

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) vs. Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) — Tuesday

Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound with a clear spot in the Dodgers’ playoff rotation and every start this month feels like a can’t-miss with him.

He comes in with a 3.29 ERA and 54 Ks, still showing ace stuff while being handled carefully.

Pfaadt has been a workhorse for Arizona, 13–8 despite an up-and-down 5.02 ERA. He’ll need to keep the ball in the park against a stacked Dodgers lineup.

Ryan Pepiot (Rays) vs. Dean Kremer (Orioles) — Tuesday

Pepiot has given the Rays exactly what they needed this season: stable and reliable innings with strikeout upside. Kremmer has been equally important for Baltimore, a middle-of-the-rotation guy.

While this may not be ace vs ace pitching, these are the types of games that really impact how bullpens will be managed in late September.

Braxton Ashcraft (Reds) vs. Nick Lodolo (Pirates) — Thursday

The Reds and Pirates don’t usually headline in September but this one is fun. Ashcraft has shown real progress for Cincinnati, pounding the zone and keeping hitters honest.

Lodolo will present a different look for Pittsburgh, a lefty who is tall and can get swing and miss with his strikeouts when he finds his rhythm.

Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) vs. Brayan Bello (Red Sox) — Thursday

The arrival of Bieber in Toronto has given the Blue Jays a big boost as they chase a Wild Card, a veteran presence to solidify their lineup.

This sets up as a classic pitchers’ duel with playoff implications written all over it.kkk