Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred wants to expand to a 32-team league in the next few years, with several cities all competing for two future teams. For those regions interested in landing a major-league franchise, the MLB expansion fee will be costly.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote that the expansion fee for an MLB franchise is tentatively expected to be set at about $2.1 billion. All of that money would then be divided among the current MLB team owners, with none of it distributed to players.

Related: How MLB Expansion Will Shake Up Division Realignment

The reported asking price aligns with what Manfred said in 2021, stating that MLB’s expansion fees would be in the ballpark of $2.2 billion for new franchises. So, with the league envisioning two teams being added within the next seven years, that would be approximately $140 million distributed to each of the 30 existing team owners and there would be no requirement for them to spend it on player payroll.

Numerous cities across the United States have been eyeing an MLB franchise. Among them are Portland, Oregon; Oakland, California; Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; and Salt Lake City, Utah. However, MLB has not indicated that it is willing to give Oakland an expansion franchise.

Related: When MLB Expansion is Expected to Happen

Nashville would be the overwhelming favorite to get the first expansion club. Music City Baseball, the group leading the effort to bring an MLB team to Tennessee, already has a team name picked out (Nashville Stars). Salt Lake City has its own group, Big League Utah, with plans for a new ballpark on the west side of the city.

It will likely be at least five years before MLB expansion happens, with the league still wanting the Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays to settle their stadium situations. Once those matters are resolved, MLB can move forward with its plans for a 32-team league.

Related: Two Cities Emerge as Favorites for MLB Expansion Franchises