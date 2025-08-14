Hustle and heart. Unfortunately, Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya was not rewarded for his effort in the thick of a playoff chase.

In the top of the eighth inning Wednesday, Amaya legged out an infield single against the Toronto Blue Jays, but appeared to badly injure his left leg as his foot landed on the first-base bag.

Trainers and Cubs manager Craig Counsell rushed to Amaya, who lay on the ground in pain. After several minutes, trainers and Toronto 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. waved for the medical cart.

In just his first game back after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list with a strained oblique muscle, Amaya had to be carted off the field, covering his face with his hands and a towel.

On the Chicago broadcast, color analyst Jim Deshaies summed up the situation by sharing Amaya’s heartbreak, “I don’t know that I’ve ever wanted to cry for a guy more than I want to cry for Miguel Amaya right now. So disappointing.”

Chicago scored twice in the eighth inning to rally for their fallen catcher and beat Toronto 4-1 at the Rogers Centre. Chicago is in second place in the NL Central but eight games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who embarrassed the hapless Pittsburgh Pirates in a few games this week, and 3.5 games back of the San Diego Padres for a wild-card spot.

UPDATE: Following the game, Counsell reported what could be considered good news. X-rays were negative. Amaya suffered a left ankle sprain.

“It’s swollen up pretty good. It’s an IL (injury),” said Counsell. “It’s bad luck. We’re going to miss him.”

However, given the potential severity, a sprain was the best-case scenario.