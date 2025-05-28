‘A lot of emotion’: Miami Marlins rookie leaves field in tears after three-error night in 8-6 loss to San Diego Padres

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

It was a rough Tuesday night for Miami Marlins rookie Ronny Simon. The second baseman left the field in tears after making three errors in three consecutive innings as the San Diego Padres rebounded from a 6-0 first-inning deficit to win 8-6.

Simon was replaced in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Before he was taken out, cameras captured Simon with tears in his eyes after committing his third error of the game in the fourth inning.

After a brutal sequence of defensive mistakes, Ronny Simon is out of the game in the bottom of the 5th inning pic.twitter.com/P5BhYV94Nb — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) May 28, 2025

“In the bottom of the fourth, the rookie shed tears,” reported The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. “When the inning ended, Simon jogged off the field, out of the game and into the visiting clubhouse as teammates and coaches tried to console him.”

It was Simon’s 19th career game after making his MLB debut last month.

Following the difficult outing, the 25-year-old told Lin on Wednesday that he’s been receiving support from teammates and Padres players.

“Right now, I feel really supported from everybody,” Simon said. “It’s amazing. I know the only thing I can do is the same thing. Work hard. It doesn’t matter what happened over there. Just keep your head up. Help my team. And that’s going to happen in the game.”

Simon continued: “A lot of emotion yesterday because the game is important. … I feel bad and sad for that one, but that’s going to happen in the game. I just try to keep working hard every day, just going to the field and trying (to) be better every day.

“A lot of people told me … that’s in the past. Turn the page, and tomorrow is another day. Just keep shining. I’m always happy. I’m trying to help my team. I’m going to enjoy the game and have fun.”

Simon was not in the lineup Wednesday for the Marlins’ 10-8 win over the Padres.

