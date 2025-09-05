The New York Mets are hoping to fix their former All-Star pitcher after demoting him to Triple-A on Friday. Kodai Senga, who made the All-Star Team in 2023 while finishing second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting, agreed to be sent to the minors after posting a 6.56 ERA in eight starts since returning from a hamstring strain that cost him a month of the season.

Senga’s demotion comes as the Mets sit second in the National League East — six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies — and hold a four-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot. The Mets are hoping to reset Senga ahead of a probable playoff appearance.

Since July 21, Senga has allowed 26 earned runs in 35 2/3 innings. He’s been plagued by poor command, walking 13% of batters and surrendering eight home runs during that span.

Before going on the injured list, Senga had a sterling 1.47 ERA.

Mets Turn to Pitching Prospects

Senga is in the third year of a $75 million contract and had to approve the move to the minors. Last year, he made just one regular season start due to shoulder issues and a calf strain. He did return for the playoffs, appearing in three games with two starts.

With Senga sent down, the Mets will start their third pitching prospect of the season as Brandon Sproat makes his MLB debut Sunday against the Reds. In 26 Triple-A games (25 starts), Sproat has a 4.24 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 121 innings while throwing in the high-90s.

Prospects Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong have also had strong starts to their big league careers.

Those three are part of a six-man rotation along with David Peterson, Clay Holmes and Sean Manaea. Frankie Montas, who signed a two-year, $34 million deal in the offseason, is out for the rest of the year with a UCL injury that could also cost him the 2026 season.

Overall, New York’s starters rank ninth in baseball with a 3.87 ERA.