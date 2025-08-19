A longtime MLB broadcaster ripped commissioner Rob Manfred over his proposed geographic realignment plan.

Manfred appeared on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” during the Little League Classic between the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners, where he discussed adding expansion teams that could potentially base divisions on geography.

“I think if we expand, it provides us with an opportunity to geographically realign,” Manfred said. “I think we could save a lot of wear and tear on our players in terms of travel. And I think our postseason format would be even more appealing for entities like ESPN because you’d be playing out of the East, out of the West and that 10 o’clock time slot where we sometimes get Boston–Anaheim would be two West Coast teams. That 10 o’clock slot that’s a problem for us sometimes becomes a real opportunity for our West Coast audience.”

However, Mets radio voice Howie Rose called Manfred’s plan a “total destruction” of baseball’s traditions.

“This is what I’ve been telling you is inevitable for quite a while now. The American League (1901) and the National League (1876) will cease to exist as we know them,” Rose posted on X. “The last move before total destruction of the traditions that made baseball great.”

Geographic alignment would radically change who teams play and the number of divisions. If MLB expands to 32 teams, there could potentially be eight divisions with four teams each, based on Eastern and Western conferences similar to the NBA and NHL.

One Eastern division could feature the Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox, while a Western division could include teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres.

Despite Manfred’s comments, geographic realignment remains many years away.