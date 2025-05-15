MLB insider: Luis Robert Jr. now just a ‘salary dump’ trade candidate for Chicago White Sox

The only thing worse than the Chicago White Sox’s 13-29 record is Luis Robert Jr.’s trade value. The former All-Star’s stock has plummeted these last two seasons with his subpar play.

After slashing just .224/.278/.379, with a mediocre 86 OPS+ and 14 home runs in 100 games in 2024, it hasn’t gotten much better this season. In fact, it’s worse. Through 38 games, Robert is hitting .172/.284/.313 with a 72 OPS+ and five home runs. He is, however, leading baseball in stolen bases with 16 and remains a high-value defender in center field.

The 27-year-old’s downfall has been shocking, considering he was an All-Star in 2023 when he crushed 38 home runs, 36 doubles, with an .857 OPS and 130 OPS+.

With the White Sox in a continuous rebuild, it was once thought that Robert could bring back top prospects, but that won’t be happening at the moment.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that Robert would essentially be a “salary dump” for the White Sox and Chicago shouldn’t expect a steep package in return.

“No top five [prospect], no top ten, nothing. At this moment, I think it’s close to a salary dump,” said Heyman on his Bleacher Report video. “Certainly if they pay some of it, you’re basically buying the prospects at that point.”

Ahead of the 2020 season, Robert signed a six-year, $50 million contract that looked like a bargain. He’s making $15 million this year and has club options in 2026 and 2027 for $20 million each. But with his current play, it’s hard to imagine any team would pick up those options.

“That $15 million salary which looked cheap when he signed, it doesn’t look so cheap at the moment,” noted Heyman, adding, “I don’t see any trade materializing for Luis Robert at the moment.”

The New York Mets were reportedly linked to Robert as they’re looking to upgrade their center field position. Heyman also said the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies could potentially be interested in Robert.