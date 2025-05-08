MLB insider suggests Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs need to go ‘all-in’ for one-time All-Star pitcher

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Starting pitching remains a premium commodity at the MLB trade deadline. Several starters are projected to be available, including Sandy Alcantara, Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, and Andrew Heaney. But one MLB insider believes the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs should prioritize acquiring this former All-Star.

Both the Dodgers and Cubs are navigating rotation injuries while maintaining their positions atop the National League West and Central divisions.

The Dodgers have Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow sidelined with shoulder inflammation, with no clear timetable for their return. For Chicago, Justin Steele is out for the season following elbow surgery, while Shota Imanaga is on the 15-day IL with a strained left hamstring and will miss several weeks.

Given these circumstances, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray suggests both teams should go “all-in” for Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez, a 2023 All-Star who has posted a 2.18 ERA, 190 ERA+, 2.08 FIP, 0.939 WHIP and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across six starts.

“The 29-year-old Lopez is among the best pitchers in baseball,” writes Murray, adding, “He’s posted a 3.86 ERA in eight seasons in the Majors and has started 32 games in each of the last three seasons, so he’s plenty durable for a contending team.”

Lopez is signed through 2027 and is owed $65.25 million over that period.

The Twins currently sit fourth in the AL Central with a 16-20 record. If they don’t show significant improvement by the trade deadline, they could look to deal Lopez, who would likely return a substantial package of prospects and MLB-ready talent.