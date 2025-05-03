Longest MLB hitting streaks ever: 2025 to baseball history

What is the longest MLB hitting streak ever? New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio is famous for his 56-game stretch, arguably one of the most unbreakable records in sports. But there’s a lot of history in the longest MLB hitting streaks, too.

DiMaggio, one of the greatest MLB players ever, set the record for the longest hitting streak in MLB back in 1941 and it remains to this day. The Hall of Famer’s place in the record books is easy knowledge for many baseball fans. However, there’s a lot more to talk about with the all-time hitting streaks than just one player.

Additionally, per the MLB rulebook, a consecutive game hitting streak won’t end if the batter walks, is a hit batsman or reaches as the result of a defensive interference or moves a runner over on a sacrifice bunt. Any other outcome, the hitting streak ends.

Here are the longest MLB hitting streaks ever and the longest MLB hitting streak this season.

Who holds the record for the longest hitting streak?

Joe Dimaggio holds the record for the longest hitting streak ever at 56 games. DiMaggio’s 56-game hit streak is considered one of the most unbreakable records in sports, with few modern hitters even achieving a 30-game hitting streak since 2000.

What is the longest hitting streak in MLB this season?

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has the longest hitting streak in baseball this season at 22 consecutive games, stretching from April 8 to May 1. During his 22-game hit streak, Witt posted a .363 batting average with a .442 OBP and a .992 OPS.

Longest hitting streaks 2025

Bobby Witt Jr, Kansas City Royals – 22 games Jacob Wilson, Athletics – 15 games Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds – 14 games Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros – 14 games Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals – 14 games Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers – 14 games

Longest hitting streaks 2024

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates – 25 games Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Toronto Blue Jays – 22 games Lawrence Butler, Oakland Athletics – 22 games Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies – 19 games

Who has the longest hitting streak in baseball right now?

New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias has the longest active hitting streak in baseball right now at 14 consecutive games with a base hit.

Who had the longest hitting streak in MLB 2023?

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien has the longest hitting streak in 2023. Semien boasts a 25-game hitting streak, which ended on June 7. Freddie Freeman and Mauricio Dubon each have 20-game hitting streaks. Semien’s 25-game hitting streak is tied for the second-longest over the last three seasons, just behind Trea Turner (26 games, 2022).

Longest hitting streaks 2023

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers – 25 games Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers – 20 games Mauricio Dubon, Houston Astros – 20 games Maikel Garcia, Kansas City Royals – 18 games William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers – 18 games Mickey Moniak, Los Angeles Angels – 18 games Teoscar Hernadez, Seattle Mariners – 17 games Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals – 17 games Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies – 17 games Lourdes Gurriel, Arizona Diamondbacks – 17 games Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati Reds – 16 games Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves – 16 games Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies – 16 games Ha-seong Kim, San Diego Padres – 16 games Ronald Acuna Jr, Atlanta Braves – 16 games J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers – 16 games Masataka Yoshida, Boston Red Sox – 16 games

What is the longest hitting streak in MLB history?

56 games – Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees (1941)

Joe DiMaggio hit streak start: May 15, 1941

May 15, 1941 Joe DiMaggio hit streak end: July 17, 1941

Facing the Chicago White Sox on May 15, 1941, Joe DiMaggio lined an RBI single in the bottom of the 1st inning. What seemed like an ordinary moment turned out to be the start of the MLB hitting streak record. DiMaggio became the first and only player with a 50-game hit streak on July 11, 1941. The 56-game MLB hitting streak record stands to this day, with DiMaggio boasting .408 batting average during the stretch.

45 games – Willie Keeler, Baltimore Orioles (1896-’97)

Streak ends: June 19, 1897

Willie Keeler held the record for the longest MLB hitting streak ever for more than 40 years. The Hall of Fame outfielder While he lost the all-time record, Keeler still holds the mark for the longest hitting streak in NL history.

44 games – Pete Rose, Cincinnati Reds (1978)

Pete Rose hitting streak ends: August 1, 1978

It should come as no surprise that Pete Rose, the all-time hit king, boasts one of the longest MLB hitting streaks ever. Rose’s stretch of excellence began on June 14, 1978 and stretched across nearly two full months. While it all ended on a game-ending strikeout, the fans in attendance showered him with cheers and appreciation for his remarkable feat.

42 games – Bill Dahlen, Chicago Cubs (1894)

Hitting streak ends: August 7, 1894

A single game prevented Bill Dahlen from setting a record that would make DiMaggio’s mark look pedestrian. Dahlen entered a meeting with the Cincinnati Reds carrying a 42-game hit streak, only to see it snapped after an 0-for-6 day at the plate. Incredibly, he responded to it with a 28-game hitting streak. Just think, if not for that one game, Dahlen goes 71 consecutive games with a base hit.

41 games – George Sisler, St. Louis Browns (1922)

Hitting streak ends: September 18, 1922

George Sisler might not have the longest hitting streak in MLB history. However, he is one of just six players with a 40-game hitting streak and one of only two players (Ty Cobb) with multiple 30-game hitting streaks. Sisler posted a 35-game hitting streak across the 1924-’25 season with St. Louis.

40 games – Ty Cobb, Detroit Tigers (1911)

Hitting streak ends: July 4, 1911

While the 4th of July is typically a time for everyone to celebrate, Detroit Tigers legend Ty Cobb might have been in a sour mood in 1911. Facing the Chicago White Sox, Cobb failed to record a base hit and saw his 40-game streak come to an end. Six years later, Cobb put together a 35-game hitting streak.

Longest hitting streak in 2022

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has the longest hitting streak in MLB this season with a 26-game hitting streak that stretched from May 9 – June 4. During his 26-game hit streak, the longest hit streak in MLB this season, Turner slashed .350/.404/.573 with a .976 OPS and four home runs.

Fittingly, Turner and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt rode the longest MLB hitting streaks in 2022 around the same time. Goldschmidt collected a hit in 25 consecutive games from May 7 – June 3, posting a .424 batting average with a 1.351 OPS and 10 home runs during that stretch.

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia has the longest hitting streak in the American League in 2022. He delivered a hit in 23 consecutive games, ranging from Aug. 3 to Aug. 27. During that stretch, he posted a .316/.350/.463 slash line with three home runs and five doubles in 100 plate appearances. The 23-game hit streak is even more remarkable considering he posted a .243 batting average in 2021 and hit below .250 before the streak began.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had one of the longest hitting streaks in MLB this year. The All-Star slugger recorded a hit in 22 consecutive games from July 22 to August 13. During that stretch, he posted a .359 batting average with a 186 wRC+ and .412 OBP.

Longest hitting streaks in MLB 2022

There have been six 20-game hitting streaks in MLB this season, twice accomplished by Turner.

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers – 26 games

– 26 games Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals – 25 games

– 25 games Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers – 23 games

23 games Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays – 22 games

22 games Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers – 20 games

20 games Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies – 20 games

Longest MLB hitting streak in 2021 season

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the modern era of baseball isn’t coming close to the longest MLB hitting streaks ever. No player cracked the 30-game marker in 2021, but Los Angeles Angels hitter David Fletcher came close.

David Fletcher hit streak: 26 games

On June 13, 2021, Fletched finished with two hits in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. It proved to be the starting point of a 26-game hit streak, stretching to July 17. Unfortunately, Fletcher failed to record a hit across 5 at-bats against the Seattle Mariners. Still, it was the longest hitting streak in MLB across the 2021 season. Fletcher’s 26-game streak was the longest in MLB since Whit Merrifield (31, 2018-’19 seasons).

Longest MLB hitting streaks last season

Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds – 21 games

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles – 20 games

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers – 19 games

Yoan Moncada, Chicago White Sox – 19 games

Raimel Tapia, Colorado Rockies – 18 games

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros – 17 games

Tyler Naquin, Cincinnati Reds – 17 games

Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles – 17 games

Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox – 16 games

Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics – 16 games

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers – 16 games

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals – 16 games

What is the longest hitting streak in MLB since 2000?

Incredibly, two of the longest MLB hitting streaks over the past two decades were achieved by two teammates. Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins are two of the Philadelphia Phillies’ all-time greats. They also shared their historic moments together.

Jimmy Rollins hit streak: 38 games

Rollins started his hit streak on Aug. 23, 2005, carrying it over into the 2006 MLB season. While it came to an end on April 5, 2006, the All-Star shortstop still slashed .379/.437/.609 during that stretch.

Perhaps Rollins inspired Utley. Because months later, we saw the Phillies’ second baseman begin one of the longest MLB hitting streaks ever. It all began on June 23, the start of a 35-game hitting streak that wasn’t snapped until Aug. 3.

Longest MLB hitting streaks since 2000

Jimmy Rollins, Philadelphia Phillies – 38 games (2005-’06)

Luis Castillo, Florida Marlins – 35 games (2002)

Chase Utley, Philadelphia Phillies – 35 games (2006)

Dan Uggla, Atlanta Braves – 33 games (2011)

Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals – 31 games (2018-’19)

Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals – 30 games (2003)

What is the longest hit streak to open a season?

George Sisler has the longest hitting streak to open a season, beginning the 1925 MLB season with a 34-game hitting streak. During Sisler’s 34-game hit streak to open the season, he slashed ./399/.411/.473 across 148 at-bats, with 53 of his hits going for singles.

What was Ichiro’s longest hit streak?

Ichiro Suzuki had a 27-game hitting streak, which he recorded during the 2009 season with the Seattle Mariners. During Ichiro’s 27-game hit streak from May 6 – June 3, he posted a .398 batting average in 118 at-bats. In his Mariners’ career alone, Ichiro had seven hitting streaks of 20-plus games.