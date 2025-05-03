Longest home run ever: Longest home run in MLB history, longest home runs 2025

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

What is the longest home run ever hit in MLB history? Major League Baseball’s introduction of StatCast tracking makes it easier than ever to determine the farthest home runs hit travel today. But even at a time when New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge are launching bombs, they do fall short of the longest HR in MLB history.

Let’s dive into the longest home run ever, plus the longest home runs in 2024 and the longest home run in baseball in 2025.

Longest home run ever – Longest home runs in MLB history

Josh Gibson – 580 feet – Yankee Stadium Babe Ruth – 575 feet – Navin Field Mickey Mantle – 565 feet – Griffith Stadium Reggie Jackson – 539 feet – Tiger Stadium Willie Stargel – 535 feet – Olympic Stadium Adam Dunn – 535 feet – Great American Ballpark Jim Thome – 511 feet – Jacobs Field Glenallen Hill – 500+ feet – Wrigley Field Nomar Mazara – 505 feet – Globe Life Park Giancarlo Stanton – 504 feet – Coors Field

What is the longest home run his this year?

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit the longest home run in MLB this season with a 484-foot home run on April 19. Trout is the only player in baseball this season to hit a home run 470-plus feet.

There are home runs and there are HOME RUNS.@MikeTrout just hit a HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/xk7Qlwe9Km — FanDuel Sports Network West (@FanDuelSN_West) May 3, 2018

Below you can find the 10 longest home runs in MLB this year.

Longest home runs 2025

484 feet – Mike Trout – April 19 465 feet – Christian Yelich – April 9 463 feet – Oneil Cruz – April 23 461 feet – Kyle Schwarber – April 8 458 feet – Eugenio Suarez – April 18 457 feet – Michael Toglia – April 26 451 feet – Christian Encarnacion-Strand – April 5 450 feet – Jhonkensy Noel – May 1 448 feet – Jackson Chourio – April 12 448 feet – Shohei Ohtani – April 16

Longest home runs 2024

In 2023, 15 of the longest home runs traveled at least 470 feet and six home runs traveled 480-plus feet. Near the end of June in 2024, no home run has traveled further than 476 feet this season.

NOTE – We are excluding home runs hit in the Mexico Series between the Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros. That series was played at an elevation of 7,350 feet, making it even more home-run friendly than Coors Field. For comparison, Coors Field is at an elevation of 5,200 feet. Here are the longest home runs in the Mexico Series 2024.

Longest home runs in Mexico Series 2024

461 feet – Yordan Alvarez (April 27) 461 feet – Yordan Alvarez (April 27) 459 feet – Ryan McMahon (April 27) 456 feet – Kyle Tucker (April 28)

What is the longest home run this season?

Jesus Sanchez hit the longest home run this season, blasting a 480-foot home run on August 6, 20224 against the Cincinnati Reds. Not only is Sanchez’s 480-foot blast the longest home run in MLB this season, it is the first home run hit 480-plus feet in 2024. There were six in 2023.

Jesús Sánchez goes 480 FEET for MLB's longest homer of the season! 🤯



(MLB x @Budweiserusa ) pic.twitter.com/QKU3dYUlQz — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2024

There have been 12 home runs hit 470-plus feet this season as of August 8. For comparison, 15 home runs traveled at least 470 feet across the entire 2023 MLB season with six clearing 480 feet and one clearing 490.

Longest MLB home runs 2023

Longest home run ever FAQ

What is the longest home run ever?

In 1987, Joey Meyer of the Denver Zephyrs (Triple-A) hit a 582-foot home run for the longest home run in recorded history. In the StatCast era, Nomar Mazara and Trevor Story hol the record for the longest home run at 508 feet.

What was the longest home run in the Home Run Derby?

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto hit the longest home run in the Home Run Derby (StatCast era) in 2021. Taking his swings at Coors Field, the All-Star slugger demolished a 520-foot blast in Colorado that astonishingly went into the third deck of the stadium.

Who has the longest home run in MLB this season?

Shohei Ohtani hit the longest home run in 2023, drilling a 493-foot homer on June 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ohtani’s 493-foot blast is the longest home run in MLB this season and the first home run in 2023 to travel 490-plus feet.

This went an estimated 493 feet.



Every day we think Shohei Ohtani can’t get any better. And every day he does. pic.twitter.com/tiSW9sCTOw — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 1, 2023

What’s the farthest home run hit this season?

Salt Lake Bees outfielder Jo Adell hit the longest home run in baseball this season, with a 514-foot blast on June 20. Adell plays for the Los Angeles Angels Triple-A affiliate. The former top prospect hit the longest home run in baseball since last year, when Leandro Cedeno hit a 527-foot home run for Double-A Amarillo. You can find Amarillo’s home run further below.

CJ Cron's second home run of the night gives him 16 on the season! pic.twitter.com/MhMc95FRje — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 18, 2022

Longest walk-off home run ever

Colorado Rockies infielder Nolan Jones hit the longest walk-off home run ever in the StatCast era, drilling a 472-foot, game-winning home run against the San Diego Padres on June 11 at Coors Field. Jones’ 472-foot blast was the seventh-longest home run in 2023 and the first recorded walk-off home run to travel 470-plus feet.

😱NOLAN JONES 472 FEET TO END THE GAME pic.twitter.com/CxilXikIM5 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 11, 2023

Longest MLB home runs ever

Look up the farthest home run ever hit and you’ll see New York Yankees legends Mickey Mantle and Babe Ruth mentioned. The numbers are truly staggering, with Mantle credited for a 734-foot home run at Yankee Stadium in 1963 and a 656-foot blast that is rumored when he was a 19-year-old in an exhibition match against USC. But those claims are disputed by some who took part in the game.

Below, we’ll look at some of the longest home runs hit in MLB history, both documented and rumored.

Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins outfielder – 504 feet, Coors Field

Stanton is the best power hitter in MLB today, there’s no question about it. Both in terms of average home run distance and max exit velocity, he crushes baseballs like no one else in the sport. What is the longest home run ever hit by Giancarlo Stanton? It came with the Miami Marlins in 2016, fittingly at Coors Field.

If MLB makes changes to the baseballs and rules are adjusted that favors hitters more, maybe Stanton tops this mark in 2022. Health will also be a factor. One thing is for certain, Stanton is fully capable of adding another historic milestone to the list of the longest home runs ever.

Nomar Mazara, Texas Rangers outfielder – 505 feet, Globe Life Park

Nomar Mazara, once one of the top prospects in MLB, hasn’t quite lived up to the hype. Released by the Detroit Tigers in July, Mazara’s chances of becoming an impact MLB player might be over. But everything came together on June 21, 2018, when Mazara sent a Reynaldo Lopez fastball towering into the bleachers. At 505 feet, it’s the longest home run ever in the StatCast era.

Glenallen Hill, Chicago Cubs outfielder – 500+ feet, Wrigley Field

Glenallen Hill isn’t one of the most prominent names from our examination of the farthest home runs hit in MLB history. He never appeared in an All-Star Game from 1989-2001 and he never hit more than 28 homers in a single season. But in May 2000, Chicago’s outfielder delivered a blast that no fan watching it ever forgot. It landed on the rooftop across the street from Wrigley Field and estimates suggest it traveled around 500 feet. Hill thinks it cracked 700 feet, in-depth investigations suggest it likely exceeded 500, but we’ll never know for sure. Even a conservative estimate of 500-520 feet makes it a candidate for the longest home run ever.

Jim Thome, Cleveland Guardians first baseman – 511 feet, Jacobs Field

The definition of a frozen rope Jim Thome’s dinger on July 3, 1999, is one to remember. In the second game of a doubleheader, Thomas took a 3-1 pitch and sent it towering to left-center and it didn’t stay in the stadium long. After bouncing once on the concourse, it fell onto the street as a souvenir that holds a place in MLB history.

Adam Dunn, Cincinnati Reds first baseman – 535 feet, Great American Ballpark

Adam Dunn hit 462 home runs in his career, earning a reputation as one of the best home-run threats during his era. On Aug. 10, 2004, in a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Dunn delivered a moment he’ll never forget. In what remains the longest home run ever at Great American Ball Park, the baseball rocketed out and finished with an estimated distance of 535 feet.

Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder – 535 feet, Olympic Stadium

Willie Stargell is among the Hall of Famers who are also recognized as one of the best power hitters in MLB history. The Pittsburgh Pirates legend finished with 475 home runs, but it was a 535-foot blast at Olympic Stadium that landed on our list. On May 20, 1978, Stargell hit the farthest home run ever recorded in Canada with his eye-popping blast in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium. Keep in mind, he was 38 years old when he hit it and that arguably makes it even more impressive than others above him.

Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics outfielder – 539 feet, Tiger Stadium

There’s no doubt who hit the farthest home run in MLB All-Star Game history. In the 1971 Midsummer Classic, slugger Reggie Jackson sent Dock Ellis’ pitch practically out of Tiger Stadium, with the ball bouncing off the roof as everyone in attendance just sat back in shock. The ESPN Home Run Tracker listed it at 539 feet, one of the longest homers hit in the recorded era.

Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees outfielder – 565 feet, Griffith Stadium

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Unsurprisingly, what many believe to be among the farthest home runs hit ever are based on first-hand accounts. On April 17, 1953, Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle was credited with a tape-measure blast that traveled 565 feet, per Yankees publicist Red Patterson. It’s officially recognized by the Baseball Hall of Fame. What makes it more incredible, Mantle hit the blast with a teammate’s bat

Babe Ruth, Boston Red Sox – 550-587 feet, Plant Field

The legend of Babe Ruth is bigger than some of the deepest bombs he hit during an iconic career. The Sultan of Swat gets credited for all kinds of records and moments that live in MLB history. Among them, a towering blast on April 3, 1919, with a plaque that credits him for a 587-foot home run. He said it was the longest home run he ever hit, clearly squashing any tales of 600-foot blasts. But historians believe the ball traveled 552 feet. Still, not bad for the King of Crash.

Josh Gibson, Homestead Grays catcher – 580 feet, Yankee Stadium

Josh Gibson, perhaps the greatest power hitter in MLB history, is a baseball legend. The best player in the Negro League, Gibson is credited with a 580-foot home run at Yankee Stadium in 1967. Naturally, no video evidence was recorded, but the ball hit just two feet shy of the top of the facade at old Yankee Stadium. Many believe if Negro League records as a ‘major league’, which didn’t happen until 2020, Gibson’s blast would be more widely viewed as the longest home run ever.

Longest home run in 2022 MLB season

Colorado Rockies first baseman hit the longest MLB home run on September 9, when he drilled a 504-foot home run at Coors Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 504-foot home run is the second-longest in the StaCast era.

Longest home run in 2022: 504 feet – CJ Cron, Colorado Rockies

Longest MLB home runs in 2022

Here are the farthest home runs hit in MLB this year with video links attached in the distance.

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers — 499 feet

Jesus Sanchez, Miami Marlins – 496 feet

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies – 495 feet

It should come as no surprise that Coors Field is responsible for the three longest home runs in MLB this season. On Aug. 9, Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon unloaded on a pitch in the 7th inning of a 14-5 blowout against the St. Louis Cardinals. The 495-foot blast cleared the wall in right-center field, sailed over the advertising signs and went into the second deck of the deepest part in the yard. While the atmosphere in Colorado certainly played a part, it’s fair to say McMahon got all of that pitch and put his raw power on display.

Ryan McMahon just hit a baseball 495 feet pic.twitter.com/HLZBkymKsC — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 10, 2022

C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies – 486 feet

Sure, he has the advantage of playing with increased elevation at Coors Field, but what C.J. Cron managed to do on June 17th, crushing a baseball 486 feet to left field is still impressive. Plenty of other visiting batters have the same opportunities Cron has, but he has the second-longest home run in the season thus far.

CJ Cron's second home run of the night gives him 16 on the season! pic.twitter.com/MhMc95FRje — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 18, 2022

Both Mackenzie Gore and Cron knew it was gone as soon as it touched the bat. As they say, that’s a no-doubter.

Gary Sanchez, Minnesota Twins – 473 feet

Making his return to Yankee Stadium, Minnesota Twins designated hitter Gary Sanchez blasted a two-run homer that was measured at 473 feet, making it one of the longest MLB home runs in 2022. It’s been one of the lone bright spots for Sanchez this year, who joined Minnesota as part of the Isiah Kiner-Falefa trade. Through 101 games, Sanchez has a .214/.284/.398 slash line with only 14 home runs in 373 plate appearances.

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies – 468 feet

Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins – 468 feet

Longest home runs in Home Run Derby

Juan Soto (2021, Coors Field) – 520 feet Trevor Story (2021, Coors Field) – 518 feet Pete Alonso (2021, Coors Field) – 514 feet Shohei Ohtani (2021, Coors Field) – 513 feet Aaron Judge (2017, LoanDepot Park) – 513 feet Aaron Judge (2017, LoanDepot Park) – 507 feet Aaron Judge (2017, LoanDepot Park) – 504 feet Aaron Judge (2017, LoanDepot Park) – 501 feet Giancarlo Stanton (2016, Petco Park) – 497 feet Giancarlo Stanton (2016, Petco Park) – 497 feet

Leandro Cedeno makes baseball history

While the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby offered fans a chance to watch the best power hitters in baseball, history was made in the minor leagues. Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Leandro Cedeno pulverized a baseball on July 15, blasting it over the fence for a 527-foot moonshot.

Leandro Cedeno stats: .302/.374/.541, 18 home runs, 61 RBI, .915 OPS

Cedeno, a 23-year-old with the Diamondbacks’ Double-A affiliate, isn’t one of the club’s top 40 prospects (FanGraphs). However, the 6-foot-2 slugger made history with the longest home run ever officially recorded through StatCast. For comparison, the longest MLB home run in 2022 (more below) traveled 499 feet and the official record for the farthest home run ever hit in MLB history went 505 feet (Nomar Mazara). If you go off non-StatCast data, though, it’s not even the longest home run in minor league history (more on that below).

Diamondbacks prospect Leandro Cedeno just hit a 527 foot home run!



Yeah, FIVE TWO SEVEN pic.twitter.com/kPn7lXxVKP — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 17, 2022

Griffin Doersching – Longest home run in college baseball

Even in an era where pitchers are throwing harder than ever and hitters are making louder contact, we rarely see 500-foot home runs. The longest blast in the StatCast era came in 2005, when Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot cannon. Giancarlo Stanton is the second only player since 2015 to hit one 500-plus feet.

Meet Oklahoma State first baseman Griffin Doersching. The college star stepped to the plate with his team trailing 6-4 in the 7th inning, drilling an unbelievable blast that was measured at 513 feet. While it’s possible Oklahoma State gave a favorable measurement, the 513-foot homer would easily be the farthest home run in 2022 at any level of baseball.

Longest home run ever hit

It should come as no surprise that the record books for the longest home run ever in baseball history are spotty. MLB history offers reports of truly epic blasts, which we’ll dive into below. But the farthest home run ever documented happened in a Triple-A baseball game.

On June 2, 1987, the Denver Zephyrs hosted the Buffalo Bisons at Mile High Stadium. Aided by the thin air, much like baseballs hit out of Coors Field today, Joey Meyer launched a towering blasted that traveled an absurd 582 feet and is the longest homer ever caught on video.

Here is the longest verified home run in professional baseball history!



In 1987, Joey Meyer, playing for the Triple-A Denver Zephyrs, launched this ball an astonishing 582 FEET! 💣 pic.twitter.com/qHVzzjGRA4 — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) January 27, 2021

Meyer technically holds the verifiable record for the deepest home run ever hit, but a look at MLB’s record books and archives points us to some Hall of Famers delivering epic moments that we never got to witness.

No one has ever officially hit a 600-foot home run in MLB or college baseball history. While the legend goes that the longest home run ever hit by Mickey Mantle traveled over 600 feet, that is an unofficial number and research in the decades since suggest it wasn’t true.

What is Shohei Ohtani’s longest home run?

Shohei Ohtani hit a 493-foot home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 2023 season, the longest home run ever hit in his MLB career.

What is Barry Bonds longest home run?

Barry Bonds longest home run ever traveled 499 feet. However, there are no official recordings of home run distances before the StatCast era. It’s believed that the longest home rune ver bit by Bonds happened at Yankee Stadium in 2002, but no official distance was ever provided.

What was the longest home run of 2021 MLB season?

During the 2021 MLB season, we didn’t see any of the deepest homers approach the record for the longest home run ever hit. But some familiar sluggers, including some teammates, deliver huge blasts that left everyone in the stadiums just admiring the baseball as it flew out.

Miguel Sanó, Minnesota Twins designated hitter – 495 feet, Fenway Park

It’s been a turbulent career for Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó. An All-Star selection in 2017, Minnesota’s 6-foot-4 masher is more than capable of hitting one of the longest home runs ever. In August against the Boston Red Sox, Sanó uncorked a 495-foot cannon deep into the night at Fenway Park. We can only imagine how far the ball would have traveled if this moment happened at Coors Field.

Longest MLB home runs 2021

Here are the deepest home runs hit from the 2021 MLB season, with videos from MLB.com.

It comes as no surprise that of the 10 farthest home runs hit, five happened at Coors Field. It’s the most hitter-friendly MLB park thanks to the thin air helping make baseballs fly out of the stadium. Interestingly, Braves’ outfielders account for four of the longest MLB home runs in 2021.

Interestingly, the hardest baseball hit in 2021 didn’t even leave the infield. New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton lined a ball off the bat at 122.2 mph this season, but it went directly into the second baseman’s glove and was turned into a double play.