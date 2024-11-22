Top 10 worst free-agent contracts in New York Yankees history, including Alex Rodriguez and Roger Clemens

Credit: Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are known for shelling out big-money contracts, especially during George Steinbrenner’s era. They were never afraid of throwing money at free agents to fill holes. However, there have been quite a few deals that never worked out. Here are the 10 worst free-agent contracts in New York Yankees history.

10. Roger Clemens: 1-year, $18.7 million

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Roger Clemens’ first stint in Yankees pinstripes went swimmingly. From 1999-2003, he captured the 2001 AL Cy Young Award, was a two-time All-Star, and won two World Series championships. However, his second time in the Bronx didn’t go quite as well. In 2007, he signed a one-year, $18.7 million contract in May of that season. He made 18 starts, going 6-6 with a 4.18 ERA. He was unable to be the “Rocket” of old. It also turned out to be Clemens’ last time in the majors. Related: Top MLB insider reveals top suitors for Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes, including odds to sign

9. Alex Rodriguez: 10 years, $275 million

Credit: Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alex Rodriguez might have been one of the greatest players of his generation, but he was also one of the Yankees’ biggest headaches. He signed a 10-year, $275-million deal going into the 2008 season after opting out of his original contract. From 2008 to 2016, Rodriguez was limited due to injuries and was suspended for the entire 2014 season for PED use. The Yankees cut Rodriguez at the end of the 2016 season despite having another year left on his contract. Related: Juan Soto’s agent confirms major San Diego Padres rumor, explains why he should be in World Series with Pads

8. Brian McCann: 5 years, $85 million

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Going into the 2014 season, the Yankees thought they had one of the best catchers in baseball in Brian McCann. He came over from the Atlanta Braves after seven All-Star seasons. The Yankees never saw that kind of productivity. In three seasons, he had a 99 OPS+ and just a 5.7 WAR. New York ended up trading McCann to the Houston Astros in Year 4 of the deal. Related: Yankees executive takes surprising shot at Mets ahead of Juan Soto bidding war this winter

7. Kevin Youkilis: 1-year, $12 million

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

It was a weird sight seeing Boston Red Sox favorite Kevin Youkilis in a Yankees jersey, but that’s exactly what happened in 2013 — his last year in the majors. Youkilis signed a one-year, $12 million deal, and New York pretty much lit their money on fire. Youkilis played in just 28 games, hitting two home runs and accumulating a negative 0.4 WAR. Related: New rumor reveals when Juan Soto will inform Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers of his final decision, and it won’t be this month

6. Jose Contreras: 4 years, $32 million

Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The Yankees thought they were getting the next big thing when they signed Jose Contreras to a four-year, $32 million contract ahead of the 2003 season after he defected from Cuba. However, it wasn’t meant to be. Contreras lasted less than two seasons in the Bronx, as the Yankees traded him to the Chicago White Sox in 2004. He went 15-7 with a 4.64 ERA in New York. Related: Surprising source reveals first contract offer New York Mets made to Juan Soto and it’s as massive as expected

5. A.J. Burnett: 5 years, $82.5 million

Credit: Andrew Weber-Imagn Images

4. Carl Pavano: 4 years, $39.95 million

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Yankees would like to forget this disaster of a signing. New York gave Pavano a four-year, $39.95-million contract going into the 2005 season. Over four seasons with the Yankees, Pavano made only 26 starts, going 9-8 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 ERA+. To make matters worse, in 2006, when he missed the entire season, he hid from the Yankees that he was involved in a car accident and suffered two broken ribs. Related: Major update on Aaron Boone’s 2025 managerial status for New York Yankees

3. Hideki Irabu: 4 years, $12.8 million

Credit: NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hideki Irabu is a sad tale. He was a pitching sensation in Japan but was never able to find that success in the United States. The Yankees gave Irabu a four-year, $12.8-million contract in 1997, but he was unable to live up to the hype. He wasn’t well-liked in the front office or the clubhouse during his tenure. After three seasons, the Yankees traded him to the Montreal Expos. Irabu last pitched in the big leagues in 2002. He died by suicide at the age of 42 in July 2011. Related: Juan Soto’s surprising answer to impending free agency after World Series exit should terrify New York Yankees fans

2. Kei Igawa: 5 years, $20 million

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Yankees tried their luck with another top Japanese pitching star that didn’t pan out. Ahead of the 2007 season, the Yankees gave Igawa a five-year, $20-million deal. They also had to shell out $26 million for the posting fee. The signing was an unmitigated disaster. Igawa made just 13 starts over two seasons, with a 6.66 ERA and 2-4 record. He finished out the rest of his contract pitching in the Yankees’ minor league system. Related: Yankees executive takes surprising shot at Mets ahead of Juan Soto bidding war this winter

1. Jacoby Ellsbury: 7 years, $153 million

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images