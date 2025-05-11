Lance McCullers received death threats after allowing seven runs in Houston Astros start

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Lance McCullers started for the Houston Astros on Saturday, May 10, but he probably wished he came up with an illness instead. McCullers got the start, but he didn’t last long.

He’d record just one out before getting pulled for allowing seven runs after walking three batters and letting up three hits (including a home run). After the game, McCullers reportedly had to deal with death threats to him and his children from critics all over the world.

“It’s been a tough evening. I understand people are very passionate and people love the Astros and love sports, but threatening to find my kids and murder them is a little bit tough to deal with.” Lance McCullers after Saturday’s start

McCullers was making just his second start of the season after spending the past three years trying to get back on an MLB mound. The 31-year-old had been trying to recover from flexor tendon surgery. His first start came on May 4, where McCullers lasted 3.2 innings and allowed three hits, walked three batters, and struck out four without allowing a single earned run.

Prior to these two appearances, the last time we saw McCullers on the mound came in Game 3 of the Astros’ World Series run in 2022.

An Astros spokesman revealed that the team alerted the local Houston Police Department following the threats targeted at McCullers. MLB is also aware of the threats; they’ve been in communication with the Astros regarding the next step in this ugly process.

As for when McCullers will make his next start? Astros manager Joe Espada said the pitcher will still make his regularly scheduled start on time, “unless he’s not feeling well.”

