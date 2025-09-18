Based on new comments from New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, it sure looks like pitcher Kodai Senga’s 2025 MLB season may be over.

For the most part, when Senga has been on the field, he’s been a very good pitcher for the Mets. The big knock on his short career in New York was being injury-prone. However, this year, a bad late-season slump has created new questions about his value for the rest of the season. It’s why the team took the bold step of demoting him earlier this month.

The hope is the 32-year-old can work threw the issues that led to a 5.25 and 6.18 ERA in July and August, respectively. In his first minor league start, he gave signs of hope as he gave up just one run and three hits over six innings on Sept. 12. However, a few good games in Triple-A won’t guarantee a return to the big leagues this year, according to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza.

Kodai Senga stats: 7-6 record,3.02 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 109 Ks, 55 BBs

Kodai Senga not a lock to return to the New York Mets staff in 2025?

Carlos Mendoza is asked if Kodai Senga will "definitely" be part of the Mets' possible postseason pitching staff if he continues to have success in Triple-A:



"I wouldn't say definitely. We'll have the conversations and we'll take the best 13 guys" pic.twitter.com/blND2HZ5ee — SNY (@SNYtv) September 18, 2025

“I wouldn’t say definitely. We’ll have the conversations, and we’ll take the best 13 guys that will give us the best chance to win baseball games in October,” Mendoza said at his Thursday press conference when asked if Senga will definitely return this year.

“Senga, I think the biggest thing is for him to go out there today and have a good performance, and then we have decisions after.”

The Japanese pitcher had an awful July and August, but it is still surprising that he may not be an option for at least the bullpen in the team’s final 10 games or in the playoffs. Senga is the third starter to be removed from the starting rotation over the last couple of months. Joining Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea.

That would normally be a killer for a team trying to compete for a playoff spot. However, Mets stud prospects Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat have come up over the last month and delivered some much-needed positive starts.

