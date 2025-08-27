New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez didn’t mince words about the Philadelphia Phillies.

Prior to the Mets’ 6-5 comeback win over the Phillies on Tuesday night, the SNY color commentator called Philadelphia “overrated.”

“They got good starting pitching, they lost their big guy and that hurts them,” Hernandez said on “The Mets Pod,” referring to Zack Wheeler, who is out for the season after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot near his right shoulder. “They’re overrated.”

Citi Field Nightmare Continues for Phillies

The Phillies lead the National League East and sit five games ahead of the second-place Mets, but Citi Field has become their house of horrors.

Dating back to last season, the Phillies have lost nine straight games in Queens, including the postseason.

Tuesday night brought another meltdown as starter Jesús Luzardo and reliever Orion Kerkering surrendered five runs in the fifth inning. Home plate umpire Willie Traynor, who struggled calling balls and strikes all night, even ejected Luzardo after the pitcher was pulled for jawing at him.

Jesús Luzardo was ejected on his way off the mound pic.twitter.com/OcYxqgcxfX — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 27, 2025

The Phillies tied it in the eighth when Harrison Bader crushed a two-run homer off struggling Mets reliever Ryan Helsley. But the Mets walked it off in the ninth on Brandon Nimmo’s single against closer Jhoan Duran, who failed to record an out and surrendered four straight hits.

It marked the second consecutive game where the Phillies blew a lead. They’ve also gone 3-for-19 with runners in scoring position through the first two games, stranding 14 baserunners.

“If they beat them tonight, this could be something that makes September very happy for Mets fans,” Hernandez said before the game. “I have a good feeling about it.”

The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker to the mound Wednesday as they look to avoid their second sweep at Citi Field this season.