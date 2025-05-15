Inside Juan Soto’s $765 million deal: Negotiations nearly derailed over Scott Boras’ tense personal questions to Mets owner Steve Cohen

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Juan Soto stunned the baseball world when he signed a record-breaking $765 million contract with the New York Mets over the offseason, forever changing baseball’s landscape. But the path to finalizing the deal wasn’t smooth, as tense moments between Soto, his agent Scott Boras, and Mets owner Steve Cohen nearly unraveled everything.

In an interview with “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,” Soto revealed his surprise at the uncomfortable personal questions Boras directed at Cohen during their second meeting.

“I was surprised at what Scott was going at him with,” explained Soto. “It was just questions that many people would be scared to ask. And he just came over and asked those questions.”

Soto declined to reveal the specific nature of these questions.

For his part, Boras told Bensinger that his strategy was deliberate — he wanted to push Cohen out of his comfort zone and gauge how the billionaire would handle difficult situations as an owner.

“I think after the meeting, [Cohen] was just saying, ‘Why are we here, when you’re asking me,'” Boras recounted. “And I called him the next day because I knew and I said, ‘Hey Steve, I wanted you to know… I thought that was a great meeting and so did Juan.'”

Boras continued: “And he was like, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘I wanted Juan to see you in an environment that was with very uncomfortable questions. It was good for him to see that part of you. It’s not often that you can get someone in your position to be in kind of a stressful or irritating moment. I want the player to know all sides, not just the happiness, the wonderment.'”

Despite these stressful exchanges, both sides ultimately achieved their objectives. Soto secured a 15-year deal making him the highest-paid athlete of all time, while Cohen added a generational superstar to help bring multiple World Series championships to Queens — something the Mets haven’t accomplished since 1986.

The investment appears to be paying off. The Mets currently hold first place in the National League East with a 28-16 record. After a slow start, Soto has found his rhythm, hitting .255/.380/.465 with eight home runs, nine doubles, a 143 OPS+, and 1.7 bWAR.