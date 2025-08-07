Could bringing JD Martinez back to the New York Mets as a member of their coaching staff help break them out of their hitting slump? One notable insider for the team seems to think he would.

Despite a recent seven-game win streak, the Mets have not played well over the last couple of months. Since June 13, New York has an 18-28 record. It is why they have gone from being the best team in baseball to a few games out in the National League East.

The pitching staff cooling off after a hot start has played a role. However, their very expensive batting order has disappointed for much of the season. In a new column, SNY MLB insider John Harper pointed out that their .231 team batting average with runners in scoring position is 27th in MLB. Since the All-Star break, their.639 OPS is dead last in the league. And their .213 batting average ranks 29th overall.

That is why he offered up a radical idea this week. Bring back 2024 DH JD Martinez. But not to add some thump to the order on the field. But to use his well-regarded mind for hitting as a special advisor to the coaching staff.

JD Martinez stats (Career): .283 AVG, .348 OBP, .516 SLG, .863 OPS, 331 HR, 1,071 RBI, 897 R

Should the New York Mets bring JD Martinez back as a coach?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Why not take a shot with the retired Martinez as some form of supplemental hitting coach? The guy was known throughout baseball as a hitting savant during his career, after all, and he seemed to have a positive effect on the Mets’ clubhouse last season,” Harper wrote.

“Ideally, the current hitting coaches, Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes, would welcome the knowledge Martinez would bring. If not, well, they don’t have much room for complaint after Mendonza, unwittingly or not, essentially raised questions about whether they’re doing what’s necessary to help players make the in-game adjustments the manager deemed as lacking.”

The sixth-time All-Star is one of the league’s better hitters over the last decade. The player who finished fourth in MVP voting as a DH in 2018 will end his career with a .283 average and .863 OPS over 14 seasons.

His opinions on how to approach hitting have been lauded in baseball circles for years. He likely did not officially retire this year in the hopes of continuing his career. If he had any interest in being a coach in MLB, this certainly would be a good way to start.