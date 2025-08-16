While their season may be spiraling out of control, the Minnesota Twins have been in the news a lot lately. First, it was their massive fire sale at the MLB trade deadline that saw them trade 10 of the 26 players on their active roster. This time, the Twins are making waves because of what the team owners are doing.

The Pohlad family, which has owned the Twins since 1984, announced that they were trying to sell the team back in October of 2024. Ten months later, they still hadn’t conducted a sale.

However, after months of failed negotiations, the Pohlad family suddenly decided not to put the team up for sale. According to The Athletic’s Dan Hayes and Brett Ghiroli, that decision left one interested buyer “blindsided.”

Yes, the Twins had apparently been working closely with a buyer who was interested in meeting the team’s reported asking price of $1.7 billion. However, now their new plan is to add “two significant limited partnership groups” to their group of owners and keep the team.

Originally purchased in 1984 for $44 million, no matter what the Pohlads decide to do, they’re set to make a massive profit for a team that CNBC recently valued at $1.65 billion. There is no word on who the interested buyer was, but they’ll inevitably have to re-focus their attention on purchasing another sports franchise.

While the Pohlads’ decision upset one potential buyer, it also left a sour taste in the mouths of many discontent Twins fans who would like to see their team return to glory, as it once did with two World Series wins spanning from 1987 to 1991.

The Twins missed the postseason a year ago, and by having a 57-65 record entering MLB games today, it appears as though fans in the Twin Cities will have to wait another year to enjoy some playoff baseball.

