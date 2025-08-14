The Toronto Blue Jays are set to face off with some elite pitchers in the next week. And it looks like they could get a big gun back in the batting order just in time for those matchups.

The Jays head into the weekend with a 4.5-game lead in the AL East. And the second-best record in all of baseball. However, Toronto’s deep batting order is about to get tested by some of the best arms in MLB very soon.

On Thursday, the Blue Jays will face Chicago Cubs ace Matthew Boyd in the final game of their series. However, The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon noted in a new column how it’s just the beginning of a big five-day stretch ahead.

“In the next five days, they’re set to face Matthew Boyd, Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Paul Skenes. Four of the best pitchers in baseball this season. Each owns an ERA below 3.00, and all could end up with numerous Cy Young Award votes in a couple of months,” Bannon wrote.

George Springer could return to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup this weekend

If any team is prepared for the “ace gauntlet” ahead, it’s the first-place Blue Jays. However, you can never have enough hitting. Especially when facing elite talent. And it looks like the team is close to getting a big bat back, as soon as this weekend.

“George Springer is set to DH at AAA today. Possible he’ll need a bit more rehab time after that, but a return to the Blue Jays is on the table for this weekend if all goes well,” Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote on X.

The four-time All-Star has been sidelined since late July after suffering a concussion from being hit in the head by a fastball. The 35-year-old has had a big bounce-back season at the plate in 2025. He already has as many home runs and RBIs as he had in over 40 more games last season. Futhermore, his hitting stats are way up across the board this season, including by 70 points in his average.

