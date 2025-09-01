As the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets continue to battle for the final Wild Card Spot in the National League, speculation grows that the Reds will try to lure Pete Alonso away from Queens this winter.

On Sunday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale suggested the Mets slugger could be on Cincy’s offseason wish list. “The Cincinnati Reds, who badly need a power-hitting bat in the middle of the lineup, would be a natural fit to sign free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso if he leaves the Mets,” he wrote.

Last week, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman claimed the Houston Astros would be among the various teams that would pursue the first baseman if he hit free agency, including “Texas, Boston, Seattle, the Yankees, and others.”

But how realistic is the five-time All-Star returning to MLB free agency later this year?

Pete Alonso stats: .269 AVG, .347 OBP, .514 SLG, .862 OPS, 31 HR, 110 RBI, 74 R

Cincinnati Reds will have a chance at Pete Alonso this offseason

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Alonso’s contract has a player option for 2026. With Scott Boras as his agent, he is likely to test his value again on the open market. Especially, since he will make less money next season than he did in 2025 ($30 million to $24 million), and Boras already felt his client did not make as much money as he should have last winter.

Making an opt-out more likely is that Alonso is having an even better season this year, which has quieted many of the doubters around the league who felt that at 30, he was already in an obvious decline and was not worthy of a multi-year deal.

Pete Alonso contract: Two years, $54 million

The Reds have never been known for being big spenders in free agency. But they have a young team with a bunch of upside. If they want to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020 (assuming they don’t get in this year), they need to add more veteran impact pieces.

Pete Alonso would be a big addition for the Cincinnati Reds on the field and in the locker room. The big question is, are they willing to go the financial lengths it will take to beat out teams like the Mets, Astros, and Rangers in a bidding war?