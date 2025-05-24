Former MLB exec claims Atlanta Braves need to trade for this star to ‘close the gap’ with NL elites

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

If the Atlanta Braves really want to close the gap between themselves and the top teams in the National League, one former MLB executive believes they need to have Bo Bichette at the top of their trade deadline wish list.

After a rough start to the season, the Braves have played better of late. And now there is hope that they could really get rolling with one-time MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. back from the injury that cost him much of last season. However, even with Acuna, they still have clear weaknesses.

One of the most notable is the shortstop spot. That is why former general manager, and current MLB Network analyst, Dan O’Dowd believes Bo Bichette would be the type of player that could elevate Atlanta back to being one of the elites in baseball.

“I think the Braves need a bat. But I think they need that kind of bat,” O’Dowd said this week. “High contact, low strikeouts, uses the entire field. They are getting very little offensive production out of shortstop now for a number of years… It’s a deal the Braves really need to plug that position in their lineup with an offensive shortstop

“… They really need to make that kind of trade to close the gap between them and the other elite teams in the National League.”

Atlanta Braves completing a Bo Bichette trade a long shot

However, the one-time executive of the year does admit a trade is probably unlikely. Mainly because he feels the Blue Jays are “all-in” on trying to reach the playoffs this season. But the two-time All-Star and the team don’t seem anywhere close to signing a new contract as he nears free agency later this year.

So, a potential trade can’t be ruled out if there are clear signs in July that they won’t make any noise in September and October.

O’Dowd also suggested Toronto could move Andres Jimenez over to the shortstop spot. And then potentially give one of their prospects some big league time at second. Stud youngster Orelvis Martinez could be an option in such a scenario.