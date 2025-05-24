Former MLB exec makes case for surprise Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals trade this summer

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Could the Chicago Cubs make a trade for long-time St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado? One former MLB executive believes they should at least make a push to see if a deal could be made.

The Cubs enter the weekend in first place in the National League Central with an impressive 31-20 record. After an underwhelming showing in Craig Counsell’s first season as manager, the Cubbies are two games away from the best record in MLB as we close in on June.

The roster is strong, but one notable weak spot is at third base. Chicago has high hopes for top prospect Matt Shaw. However, the rookie enters their game on Saturday with a .203 average and an OPS of .603. He is a key part of their long-term plans, especially since he is a natural second baseman. But if the Cubs are in title contention this fall, they can’t get play like that from a key position.

That is why former executive of the year winner Dan O’Dowd offered up an interesting trade idea this week on MLB Network.

Nolan Arenado in a Chicago Cubs uniform this summer?

“I still feel the Cubs have an obvious need at third base. A deal that I think should happen but will never happen is Nolan Arenado going to the Cubs,” O’Dowd said about deals that would make sense but are still unlikely this summer. “They don’t make many deals. And I think Matt Shaw is a good player.

“But when you look at the Cubs right now with Swanson and Hoerner up the middle, they are elite defensively. Even though [Arenado’s] run production may not be the same, he is still an elite defender at third base. I think a change of scenery for Nolan would be very good for him.”

How realistic is the Cardinals trading Arenado to the Cubs?

After a hot start to the season, Arenado has cooled off and seems headed toward another disappointing year. The 34-year-old was on the trade block throughout the winter and early spring because he is in the middle of an obvious age-related decline. However, in any potential deal. The Cardinals want the team that acquires him to pick up most of the $31 million he is owed after this season.

If Chicago is willing to take that risk because they believe he could be an upgrade at third as they chase a World Series birth, then a deal between the two rivals isn’t impossible. St. Louis would like to get most of the eight-time All-Star’s money off the books. And if a change of scenery can make a difference, as O’Dowd suggested, Arenado would be a big upgrade for the Cubs at third.