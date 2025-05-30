Does Bryce Harper have inside info about Kyle Schwarber’s future with Phillies? ‘I don’t see him playing anywhere else’

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper doesn’t seem particularly concerned about teammate Kyle Schwarber’s impending free agency. In fact, the two-time NL MVP doesn’t see Schwarber leaving the City of Brotherly Love.

In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber on “Phillies Extra,” Harper believes the two-time All-Star will remain with the Phillies for years to come.

“I don’t see him playing anywhere else,” Harper said. “Obviously I don’t make those decisions. But as a team leader and a captain and everything else, he brings so much value to our team.”

The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported in early April that the Phillies offered Schwarber an extension during the offseason, but talks did not advance following the initial proposal.

Losing Schwarber would be a damaging blow to both the Phillies lineup and clubhouse. Since signing a four-year, $79 million contract with the Phillies ahead of the 2022 season, he has become the unquestioned team leader.

Schwarber, who has 19 home runs this season, could earn upwards of $25 million per year in his next contract as the second-best hitter on the market, behind Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker. (Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso can opt out after the 2025 season.)

“I have so much respect for Kyle and what he’s done in this game,” Harper told “Phillies Extra.” “He’s become just such an impact bat, not just for our team but in all of baseball. He can hit a lefty, he can hit a righty, [hit] for power, everything else, so it’s been fun to watch. It’s been fun to be able to talk to him about things. I’m still trying to talk to him about how to pull a baseball into the seats.”

Schwarber has become a more complete hitter during his time with the Phillies. He is hitting .293 against lefties this season with 10 home runs and batted .300 with 12 blasts off southpaws in 2024. In 2023, he hit just .188 with 15 homers against left-handers and in 2022, only .193 with 10 bombs.

Beyond his 19 home runs this season, Schwarber has a .963 OPS and 165 OPS+ — well above his career averages of .840 and 125+. He has hit 150 home runs in his four seasons with the Phillies, and 303 overall in his 11 years in the big leagues. Could he reach that elusive 500-home-run club?

“It’s obviously a big number, but I think he’s one of the guys that can do it,” Harper noted. “He walks a lot, so I think that might hurt him a little bit. That’s not a bad thing, right? But guys that walk a lot, it’s really tough to be able to kind of even that out. But he hits enough homers. I think he’s really going to have a chance at it.”









