Clayton Kershaw, future first ballot Hall of Fame pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, will retire at the end of the 2025 MLB season, according to a team announcement on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Per the Dodgers’ release, Kershaw, 37, will announce the decision himself later in the day and will make his final regular-season home start at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Sept. 19, against the rival San Francisco Giants. Ticket prices began to surge following the announcement, jumping from a $84 minimum to $177 within half an hour of the news breaking.

The left-hander with the famous curveball made his big league debut in 2008 and spent all 18 seasons with the Dodgers, who selected him out of high school with the seventh overall pick in the 2006 MLB Draft.

Klayton Kershaw stats (Career): 222-96 record, 2.54 ERA, 1.017 WHIP, 3,039 SO, 708 BB

Kershaw won the National League Cy Young award in 2011, 2013, and 2014, also claiming the league’s MVP award in 2014 after pitching to a 1.77 ERA with 239 strikeouts across 198.1 innings pitched. Although Kershaw managed to win a pair of World Series titles, logging 3,039 strikeouts across 2844.2 innings so far — and compiling a masterful 2.54 career ERA in doing so — his career remains full of what-ifs.

Injuries limited Kershaw’s effectiveness for much of the last half-decade, during which time he managed to clear the 130-inning barrier just once, robbing him of a chance to climb the all-time leaderboards further.

The Dodgers also struggled mightily in the postseason for much of Kershaw’s tenure, including some spectacular meltdowns for the left-hander during the team’s 2023, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2014, 2013, and 2009 playoff runs. Despite those struggles, Kershaw remains a two-time champion… and could add another ring before he finally hangs up his cleats.