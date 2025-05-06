MLB insider suggests Detroit Tigers target 8-time All-Star to solve third base problem

Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers have surged to the best record in the American League at 22-13, establishing themselves as one of baseball’s top young teams. Despite their success, a glaring weakness at third base threatens their playoff aspirations, prompting one MLB insider to propose a trade for an eight-time All-Star.

Detroit’s offense features seven players with an OPS above .800, including former first overall pick Spencer Torkelson, who has shed his bust label. Even Javier Baez has found his stride with an .829 OPS and 10 extra-base hits in 28 games while manning center field.

The hot corner remains Detroit’s most significant problem. Andy Ibanez and Jace Jung have combined for just 15 hits in 80 at-bats (.188) with one double and two home runs. The Tigers pursued Alex Bregman during the offseason, but he ultimately signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox that includes two opt-outs.

The Athletic’s MLB insider Jim Bowden believes the Tigers should pivot to St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado as their solution.

“Arenado has a full no-trade clause and has not indicated he would accept a move to the Motor City. However, perhaps the eight-time All-Star would reconsider the opportunity to join Detroit, a playoff team with one of the best and deepest five-man rotations in MLB,” writes Bowden.

Arenado would immediately upgrade Detroit’s third base production. The 13-year veteran is slashing .256/.345/.400 with a 109 OPS+, three home runs, and nine doubles this season. He also ranks in the 92nd percentile in outs above average defensively.

Given that Arenado is 34 years old and still owed $64 million through 2027, the Tigers might secure his services without surrendering top prospects. Bowden suggests a package centered around two lower-level prospects — right-handed pitcher Josh Randall and third baseman Carson Rucker.

“Perhaps a package of Randall and Rucker would work,” notes Bowden. “Law ranked Randall, 22, a third-round pick in the 2024 draft, as the No. 11 prospect in Detroit’s system. Rucker, 20, was a fourth-round pick in 2023. Both players are currently at Low-A Lakeland.”

After surprising baseball with a playoff appearance last season, the Tigers are positioned to make a deeper October run in 2025 — and addressing third base could be the final piece they need.