Detroit Tigers named best fit for two-time All-Star

For years, the Detroit Tigers have shown signs of becoming a contender, but now they’re among the very best teams in baseball, entering MLB games today with a 40-21 record. Their advantageous position has placed the Tigers as potential buyers ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

While the Tigers are already a great team, now may be the time to capitalize on their strong start by making their roster even better. After all, the Tigers still have a few weak points that could be improved upon.

Recently, ESPN’s Jeff Passan suggested that the Tigers should target Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who could become available ahead of the deadline.

“While conventional wisdom suggests the Tigers could use another high-octane bullpen arm to secure outs at the end of the game, renting Bichette’s services before he hits free agency would infuse the lineup with the sort of bat Trey Sweeney simply doesn’t yet wield. Bichette’s gap-to-gap power would play well at Comerica Park and lengthen a lineup that has scored more runs than anticipated. After a homerless April, Bichette whacked seven home runs in May and slugged better than .500. The Tigers don’t need much. With their prospect depth, though, they can afford a luxury item.” ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Tigers targeting Bo Bichette trade

While the Tigers could certainly add another bullpen arm to help prevent more runs, adding a high-profile target like Bichette would likely be much more impactful, considering shortstop Trey Sweeney has an OPS of just .610.

Meanwhile, Bichette is holding steady with an OPS of .754 while hitting .277 with seven home runs, 32 RBI, and four stolen bases. He’d certainly fit in perfectly with the Tigers’ current trajectory, if they can pull off a deal.

