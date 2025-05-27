Tigers’ Javier Baez rips umpire Phil Cuzzi after ejection on terrible strike call: ‘I’m not an animal’

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Javier Baez had every right to be heated at home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi during the Detroit Tigers’ 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. Baez was ejected at the end of the fifth inning on a called strike by Cuzzi that was well below the zone.

Can we eject Phil Cuzzi for this call?



[Javy Baez ejected for having a better eye than Cuzzi] pic.twitter.com/JBPRtElRyn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 26, 2025

The Tigers center fielder was animated after the low strike call, telling Cuzzi how he felt. Baez began walking away and turned around to say something else to the umpire, when Cuzzi threw him out of the game.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch sprinted from the dugout and Baez had to be held back by third base coach Joey Cora.

After the game, Baez told reporters, including Detroit Free Press Tigers beat writer Evan Petzold, what he said to the umpire.

“I only said, ‘I’m looking for that pitch. It’s not a f****** strike.’ That’s the only thing I said. And then he said, ‘Don’t point at it. Walk out.’ And then I said, ‘What do you mean, walk out? I’m asking you something,’ and then he just threw me out.”

Baez added that he felt disrespected by Cuzzi.

“It’s not even about the call. It’s about how he treated me. I’m not an animal. We can talk. We can argue. And that’s it. If he would’ve told me, ‘OK, I missed it,’ I would’ve f****** shut up. I know he’s not perfect, but don’t treat me like that.”

Cuzzi, who has been a full-time umpire since 1999, has drawn criticism over the years for questionable calls.

Baez has rejuvenated his career in his fourth year with the Tigers after signing a six-year, $140 million deal ahead of the 2022 season. He has been playing center field due to injuries and has a .799 OPS, 125 OPS+, six home runs and a 1.6 bWAR through 41 games. It’s a turnaround after he wasn’t even guaranteed playing time heading into 2025 following the worst season of his career in 2024.

The Tigers improved their record to 35-20 with the victory and currently lead the American League Central by 4.5 games over the Minnesota Twins.