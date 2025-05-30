Dave Dombrowski addresses Kyle Schwarber’s future with Phillies: ‘Hope that it happens’

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber will be making a lot of money after this season. The slugger will be the second-best hitter on the free-agent market and could easily make $25 million or more per year in his next contract, despite turning 33 ahead of the 2026 season.

Phillies fans have been screaming from the rooftops that the franchise needs to sign Schwarber to an extension. The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal previously reported that the Phillies did offer the two-time All-Star an extension, but talks never progressed following initial discussions.

Schwarber, who is in the final year of a four-year, $79 million contract, has said he wants to stay in Philadelphia. Since signing ahead of the 2022 season, the Phillies have made three consecutive postseason appearances — including the World Series — and he has hit 149 home runs, including 19 this season.

During an appearance on “The Show” with New York Post insiders Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was asked about Schwarber’s future with the team.

“Well, Schwarbs has been fantastic for us,” Dombrowski said, via OnPattison.com. “Four years, we’ve made it to the postseason the previous three, and I hope again we do it this year. He’s not only a quality performer, he’s a clubhouse [leader] … he’s a gamer … he’s what you want on a club.

“We would love to keep him as part of the organization for the long term, there’s no doubt. We’ll see where that takes us. He’s putting up big numbers, and I’m sure there will be a lot of other clubs that are interested in him too. But we’d love to keep him part of the organization, and hope that it happens.”

If the Phillies aren’t able to bring Schwarber back and let him walk, it would be a gut punch to the team and fans. Even though the clubhouse is filled with guys like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler, Schwarber has been the leader of the Phillies. The franchise would be in a dire situation if he leaves.