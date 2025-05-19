Top MLB insider says Chicago Cubs will try trading this player

Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images

After struggling through back-to-back seasons of playing just above .500 ball, the Chicago Cubs have surged ahead in 2025, entering MLB games today with a 28-19 record. Yet, just because the Cubs are now in first place of the NL Central, it doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.

One position the Cubs hope to get stronger at is along the infield. Yet, with top Cubs prospect Matt Shaw promoted to the big leagues, Chicago could see a boost soon.

Though, with Shaw being added to the roster, the Cubs will have to carve out extra space. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, now the Cubs will try to trade “defensive specialist” Nicky Lopez.

Lopez joined the Cubs on a minor league contract in February, but was later released so he could sign a major league deal with the Los Angeles Angels on March 25. Yet, he had already been designated for assignment by April 18.

He then landed back with the Cubs, this time on a major league contract, on April 23. Yet, Lopez hasn’t performed well in the Windy City either, hitting just .056 through 22 plate appearances. Amazingly, he has a -14 OPS+, which is actually better than his mark with the Angels, where he had a -100 OPS+.

In other words, while the Cubs may be working to trade the 30-year-old infielder, chances are they won’t get a strong return for a player who doesn’t add much to the batting lineup.

