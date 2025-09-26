For the first time since 2020, the Chicago Cubs will be playing in the postseason. They hope to capture the magic of the 2016 team that ended the curse and won the World Series.

It’s been a roller-coaster season for the Cubbies. They were one of the best teams in the first half with a 57-39 record but have essentially been a .500 team since the All-Star break. They have several critical issues heading into the playoffs, and because of that, here are four reasons why the Cubs won’t win the World Series in 2025.

Kyle Tucker’s Health

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

How All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker is feeling will be of the utmost importance come the postseason. He was activated Friday after spending more than three weeks on the injured list with a calf strain. On top of that, he’s been playing with a hairline fracture in his hand that he suffered in June, which caused his offensive numbers to fall off a cliff. In the first half of the season, Tucker was playing at an MVP-caliber level, smashing 17 home runs with an .882 OPS. However, since the All-Star break, he has managed only five home runs and a .777 OPS. If the Cubs want any chance in October, they need the old Tucker to show up.

Shota Imanaga’s Struggles

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cubs need Shota Imanaga to pitch like an ace and not what he has been in September. He’s sporting a 6.51 ERA in five starts this month, surrendering 20 earned runs in 27 2/3 innings. In his last start against the New York Mets, he allowed eight earned runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He’s also been susceptible to the long ball this year, giving up 15 home runs in his last nine starts — and 31 overall. If Imanaga can’t get back on track quickly, the Cubs won’t have a reliable No. 1 pitcher they can count on in October.

Cade Horton’s Status

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Cubs are dealing with an injury concern to rookie pitcher Cade Horton at the most inopportune time. Horton was pulled from Tuesday’s start against the Mets after experiencing back and side tightness. He had been battling an illness the previous few days and would cough and have discomfort while taking deep breaths, according to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian. An MRI found “some areas of concern” in the middle of Horton’s back and his ribcage area. He’s still on schedule to start one of the first two games of the Wild Card at Wrigley Field next week, and the Cubs need him at full strength. In 11 home starts, Horton has posted a 1.63 ERA with 43 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .195 average and .561 OPS.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Regression

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

From March 18 to July 31, Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was one of the best players on the planet. He was slashing .272/.309/.559 with 27 home runs and 30 doubles and made the first All-Star team of his young career. However, the script has completely flipped for him since Aug. 1, as he’s batting a dismal .175/.225/.253 with only two home runs and seven doubles. With Tucker’s health in question, PCA needs to carry some of the offensive load, but his dramatic second-half decline raises major concerns about his potential October impact.