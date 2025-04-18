MLB insider suggests Vlad Guerrero extension created financial nightmare for Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres

MLB insider Jim Bowden believes that Vladimir Guerrero’s huge new extension just created a massive headache for teams like the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres when they look to re-sign some of their best players this winter.

After months of trade speculation, the Toronto Blue Jays and top star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came to terms on a new long-term contract extension. However, his massive 14-year, $500 million contract not only makes him the highest-paid player on the team but also makes him the third-highest-paid player in MLB based on total value (via Spotrac).

The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden believes it is terrible news for a variety of teams next winter when they try to retain some of their best players, because Guerrero Jr.’s contract has absurdly reset the market.

“I look at the rest of the market of players similar to Guerrero. I am going to look at Rafael Devers, Corey Seager, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., [and] Aaron Judge. All of those guys’ [contracts] were between $300 and $365 million,” Bowden told the “Foul Territory” podcast. “All of them were in that little box. And now you just took that box and you put it at $500 million. I cannot argue now. I can’t sit there and tell Kyle Tucker, ‘No, you need to be paid where Betts and Judge were paid. No, Guerrero’s there now.

“We have [Juan] Soto, we have [Shohei] Ohtani. He is not going to ask to be paid more than them. But he’s going to ask to get paid more than Guerrero, and he’s going to get it,” he added. “He’s now going to be between $500 and $600 million… For the 29 other clubs that are trying to compete, especially small to middle markets, to know if I have to sign a star in free agency that’s 26 to 28 years old that I’m going to now have to pay $500 to $600 million, twice as much as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, aye yai yai.”

The Chicago Cubs gave up stud prospect Cam Smith, infielder Isaac Paredes, and pitcher Hayden Wesneski to land the three-time All-Star this offseason. If he has another big season in his first year with the Cubs, they need to hold on to him. But due to Guerrero’s new deal, Chicago will have to go much further financially than they ever expected to. Or they will lose him in free agency, where he will be one of the top players available.

While the San Diego Padres may not have as big a star in the final year of his deal, the World Series contenders have several high-impact players that will hit free agency later this year. Including Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Luiz Arraez.

For a team that wants to slash payroll, they may now lose all of those players instead of overpaying to an absurd level due to the new market value set over the last few months.