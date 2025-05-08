Sorry, Chicago Cubs — new pope is White Sox fan

Social media went wild when it was first reported that Chicago native Cardinal Robert Prevost, who was elected as the first American pontiff and named Pope Leo XIV, was a Cubs fan.

Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV! pic.twitter.com/s02yDDegQd — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 8, 2025

The new pope is a @Cubs fan which means he ironically hates the Cardinals — Caitlin Hendricks (@caitlinhendrix) May 8, 2025

When new Pope Leo XIV, a known Cubs fan, was asked how it feels to be the first American Pope he answered, “It feels even better knowing I’m no longer a Cardinal.”



Probably. #DaPope #GoPopeGo — Joe Obvious (@joe__obvious) May 8, 2025

“Attention Cubs fans, please stand and join the Pope in singing today’s 7th inning stretch…” pic.twitter.com/vvR04dBEvs — carl (@barstoolcarl) May 8, 2025

A new Pope from Chicago needs a true Chicago introduction… 🔊 pic.twitter.com/ZwtLzbv7hu — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) May 8, 2025

However, it has now been confirmed that the new pope, who was born on the south side of Chicago, is actually a White Sox fan.

John Prevost, the pope’s brother, clarified the confusion in an interview with WGN TV.

“He was never, ever a Cubs fan. So I don’t know where that came from. He was always a Sox fan,” Prevost said.

Obviously the biggest question surrounding Chicago native Robert Prevost now that he is Pope Leo XIV: Cubs or White Sox? His brother gave the definitive answer to @WGNNews' @DanaRebikWGN pic.twitter.com/DvMiGZ0qHY — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) May 8, 2025

The White Sox need an “act of God” to change the trajectory of their franchise after losing a modern-MLB record 121 games in 2024. Things aren’t much better this season as they are 10-27 and dead last in the American League Central. Maybe the new pope can give them a blessing to get back on the winning track. If not, it’s going to be a long few years for Pope Leo and other White Sox fans.