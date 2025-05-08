Sorry, Chicago Cubs — new pope is White Sox fan

Social media went wild when it was first reported that Chicago native Cardinal Robert Prevost, who was elected as the first American pontiff and named Pope Leo XIV, was a Cubs fan.

However, it has now been confirmed that the new pope, who was born on the south side of Chicago, is actually a White Sox fan.

John Prevost, the pope’s brother, clarified the confusion in an interview with WGN TV.

“He was never, ever a Cubs fan. So I don’t know where that came from. He was always a Sox fan,” Prevost said.

The White Sox need an “act of God” to change the trajectory of their franchise after losing a modern-MLB record 121 games in 2024. Things aren’t much better this season as they are 10-27 and dead last in the American League Central. Maybe the new pope can give them a blessing to get back on the winning track. If not, it’s going to be a long few years for Pope Leo and other White Sox fans.

By Matt Higgins
