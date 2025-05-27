Bryce Harper exits Phillies game after taking 95 mph fastball to surgically-repaired elbow

The Philadelphia Phillies and their fans got a big scare after Bryce Harper was drilled on his surgically-repaired right elbow by a 95 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider.

Harper immediately dropped in pain and was removed from the game.

Edmundo Sosa came on as a pinch-runner and stayed in the game at third base, with Alec Bohm shifting over to first.

Despite how it looked, the Phillies told reporters, including The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber, that X-rays were negative and that he suffered a right elbow bruise.

Harper underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in November 2022 and returned just 160 days later on May 2, 2023, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Heading into Tuesday night’s game against Atlanta, the two-time MVP was slashing .267/.372/.450 with a 129 OPS+, eight home runs, 33 RBI, and 30 runs scored.

