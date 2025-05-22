Braves insider: Slow start to season won’t stop Atlanta from adding ‘big names’ at trade deadline

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It’s been an uphill climb for the Atlanta Braves this season. After starting 0-7, they are currently at .500 with a 24-24 record, but that won’t stop them from adding at the trade deadline, according to a Braves insider.

Heading into the season, they knew they would be without ace Spencer Strider (internal brace surgery recovery) and former MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. (torn ACL recovery), but the hits kept coming.

The Braves signed outfielder Jurickson Profar to a three-year, $42 million contract following an All-Star season with the San Diego Padres and expected him to fill Acuna’s void until he returned. But after playing just four games, he was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a PED. He’s eligible to return in late June but is prohibited from postseason play.

They also potentially lost All-Star starter Reynaldo Lopez (right shoulder inflammation) and top reliever Joe Jimenez (left knee cartilage damage) for the season.

Strider returned to the rotation on April 16, only to go back on the IL due to a right hamstring strain. He missed another month before being reinstated May 19.

Despite their struggles, Braves reporter Grant McCauley for 92.9 The Game believes the franchise will be active at the trade deadline because they weren’t able to accomplish their offseason goals.

“In no version of the script would I say, ‘Well, the Braves looked at their pitching staff and thought they didn’t need anything,'” McCauley told the “Foul Territory” podcast. “I think they would’ve liked to have gotten another high-leverage reliever, which was only made worse when Joe Jimenez could be out for the year. And I think they would’ve liked to have added somebody to fortify the rotation and really give them that standout group. I think those are still areas that they’re going to go out and shop for.”

McAuley added that the Braves won’t be hampered by payroll, making them “a very intriguing team out there lurking for some big names.”

“I think that they are poised to do something at the trade deadline and I’ve heard Alex Anthopoulos talk about it, the math for them, how they look at the luxury tax and when you get to the trade deadline, you’re really only talking about having to pay for a third of that player’s salary for the year,” said McAuley.

Currently, the Braves are six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL East lead and are four out of the last Wild Card spot.