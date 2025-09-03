The Boston Red Sox are in the thick of the American League East title hunt with just a few weeks left in the season. However, those chances just got severely damaged following an injury update on Roman Anthony.

“There is a ‘high probability’ Boston will put Anthony on the 10-day IL and recall utility man Nick Sogard from the WooSox before Wednesday’s game against Cleveland,” MassLive reports. “The team is awaiting the results of Anthony’s MRI as of early Wednesday afternoon.”

After swinging and missing on a pitch in the fourth inning, the elite prospect grabbed at his side in pain. The outfielder was escorted to the dugout by medical staff and never returned to the Red Sox’s 11-7 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. He was originally diagnosed with oblique tightness.

Roman Anthony stats (Baseball Reference): .292 AVG, .396 OBP, .463 SLG, .859 OPS, 8 HR, 32 RBI, 48 R

Related: Boston Red Sox game today – Get a look at the Sox’s upcoming schedule

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Oblique injuries are very tricky. Like a quadricep, it is one of the larger muscles on the body, which means it can take a long time to heal. A mild strain is likely to sideline Anthony for two to three weeks. A moderate strain would force him out for at least a month. While a severe strain could require season-ending surgery.

Roman Anthony’s injury comes at a terrible time for Boston. They have played great over the last two months and thrust themselves into the Wild Card chase. However, a recent slump by the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays has opened the door to potentially winning the AL East. And getting home-field advantage in their first series, as well as avoiding a Wild Card game.

While they are just 2.5 games out of first and have the talent to pressure the Jays, Anthony’s absence from the lineup will make it very difficult to overcome both Toronto and a hot New York Yankees team over the final weeks. Fortunately, they are six games up on the first team just outside the AL Wild Card picture, the Texas Rangers.

The rookie is hitting .292 with an .859 OPS and eight home runs. His impressive start to his MLB career after being the franchise’s top prospect landed him a huge eight-year, $130 million extension.