Boston Red Sox manager tells two-time All-Star to ‘disconnect’ after brutal start

The Boston Red Sox thought they had their franchise second baseman when they signed Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million contract ahead of the 2022 season. However, Story’s time in Boston has been plagued by injuries:

missed 68 games in 2022 due to a right wrist hairline fracture and bruised left heel

missed 119 games in 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery

missed 136 games in 2024 due to a fractured left shoulder.

Finally healthy in 2025, Story has appeared in 51 of 56 Red Sox games, but he’s been struggling at the plate, posting a .589 OPS, 65 OPS+, six home runs, and a -0.1 bWAR. In 26 games since April 22, he’s hitting .133 (15-for-105) with only two extra-base hits — one double and one home run.

His hitting metrics reflect those struggles. According to Baseball Savant, his bat speed ranks in the 30th percentile at 70.7, average exit velocity in the 44th percentile at 89.6, expected batting average in the 20th percentile at .234, and expected slugging in the 31st percentile at .388.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday, including MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith, that Story needs to “disconnect” in an effort to get back on track.

“Disconnect him today. Maybe tomorrow. And keep working,” Cora said, via MassLive.com. “It’s not a lack of working. It’s been a lot. And maybe just kind like back up and just watch the game from a different perspective.”

According to Smith, Story has been particularly ineffective against fastballs this season, hitting just .182 (18-for-99) with a .192 slugging percentage and one extra-base hit — a double.

“We know what’s going on,” Cora said. “Just a matter of hopefully it happens in the game. So we’re working hard.”

Before signing with the Red Sox, Story was a two-time All-Star during his six seasons with the Colorado Rockies, where he slashed .272/.340/.523 with a 112 OPS+, 158 home runs, 180 doubles and a 27.0 bWAR. He hasn’t had the same impact with Boston, though, recording a .667 OPS, 83 OPS+, 27 home runs and 41 doubles through 214 games.





