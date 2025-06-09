Boston Red Sox call up MLB’s top prospect Roman Anthony

After watching him hit moonshot home runs, the Boston Red Sox have seen enough from Roman Anthony in the minor leagues. On Monday, the Red Sox announced they’re finally promoting Anthony to the big leagues.

It gives baseball fans a chance to witness the top-ranked prospect in all of MLB. Anthony, a 21-year-old, 6-foot-3, 205-pound outfielder who bats lefty, was just drafted 79th overall in 2022. Yet, it hasn’t taken him long to impress scouts and crush every level he’s gotten a taste of so far.

Anthony is regarded as a five-tool prospect whose calling card is his hitting power. Chances are, it won’t be long before fans at Fenway Park are celebrating Anthony’s home runs over the short fence in right field or even towering shots that overcome the Green Monster.

497 Feet!

115.6 MPH!



Roman Anthony covered every stitch of this baseball 😳 https://t.co/25mLyXMhA1 pic.twitter.com/k1yNMWGA83 — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2025

The Red Sox just won two out of their three-game series against the New York Yankees, but are still 8.5 games behind them in the AL East. Perhaps a boost from Anthony is just what the Red Sox need to rally toward a playoff spot over the rest of the season.

