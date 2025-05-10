New MLB rumors reveal deteriorating relationship between Boston Red Sox locker room and Rafael Devers

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

A worrisome new report offers up more evidence that Boston Red Sox players are growing tired of star third baseman/DH Rafael Devers.

The Red Sox’s best player found himself in the headlines again this week. For the second time this year, the three-time All-Star has refused a position change. First, he tried to block a switch to DH after the team signed Alex Bregman. Then, after Tristan Casas suffered a season-ending injury last week, he refused to move to first to help the team.

Well, Devers’ selfishness appears to be wearing thin with his teammates, and according to Mass Live Red Sox reporter Christopher Smith, Boston players were quite annoyed with how he handled this week’s situation.

“While Rafael Devers continued to answer questions and somebody said, ‘Just stop talking.’ We’ve also learned that a couple of veteran players — players who have been around the league a long time — were not happy with the situation. With his inflexibility and the way that he brought it out publicly. I didn’t hear that player directly. That’s what I was told, [but] a couple of reporters were talking about it.” Christopher Smith – Foul Territory Show

Rafael Devers stats (2025): .253 AVG, .374 OBP, .447 SLG, .820 OPs, 6 HR, 26 RBI, 40 R

The Red Sox are in a very tough spot. Devers’ decisions in recent months likely would have set the stage for a trade at some point this summer. However, the 28-year-old is their best player. And they just made a massive 10-year, $313 million investment in him two years ago. That is likely why the team’s owner made a trip to speak with him in person to try and cool growing tensions.

Moving Rafael Devers to first would be the perfect first for Boston. Because the replacement options at DH are far better than the players they could sign or bring up to play first. The Red Sox have the best prospect in baseball in Roman Anthony, and he could be an option soon to DH and play some in the outfield.

