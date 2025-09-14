There it is. Toronto Blue Jays fans have been clamoring for this for weeks, while watching 2024 first-round pick Trey Yesavage blow through the minors at every level this season. He is finally arriving with the big club.

Blue Jays intend to promote 2024 first-round pick Trey Yesavage to majors, industry sources tell @bnicholsonsmith and me. Expected to be active by Monday. He’d been slated to pitch for Bisons on Sunday. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 14, 2025

Blue Jays beat writers Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith broke the news that Yesavage has been called up and is expected to be active with the team by Monday.

The 22-year-old was the 20th overall pick in the ’24 Draft, and he has been dominant in the minors this season. Yesavage was striking out 14.7 batters per nine innings. That kind of heat would come in very handy in the Jays’ bullpen.

He began the season at Low-A Dunedin, where he posted a 2.43 ERA with a ridiculous 55:8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 innings. He ramped up the heat even more in High-A Vancouver, at 17.1 K/9. Then to Double-A New Hampshire and finally six appearances this past month at Triple-A Buffalo, including four starts.

Yesavage brings his 14.7 K/9 up to the Toronto bullpen

Overall this season: a 3.12 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and oh, those strikeout numbers. But maybe the most important stat to take note of in his time at Buffalo: 0 home runs allowed in 17.1 innings (might we note here that Jeff Hoffman, the current Blue Jays’ closer, has surrendered more home runs [15] than any major league reliever in 2025).

Yesavage’s most recent appearance was impressive, throwing 28-of-34 pitches for strikes. It continued an incredible four-game stretch:

Trey Yesavage struck out four over three scoreless yesterday.



He has 15 Ks and a 1.64 ERA in his last four outings 👀



(🎥 @JaysPlayerDev)



pic.twitter.com/AnlbTSbYHW — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) September 11, 2025

That over-the-top arm slot will be a new look for opposing hitters in the majors who have never seen him before. Yesavage has a 1.64 ERA in his last four appearances at Triple-A.

Surely manager John Schneider wouldn’t throw him into high-leverage spots immediately upon his arrival. But if he proves he can handle the pressure of a pennant race in less stressful situations, it would be awfully enticing to try him out at closer, with the uncertainty of which Jeff Hoffman will show up on any given night. And which pitch of his will wind up in the bleachers.