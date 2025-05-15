Baltimore Orioles urged to trade All-Star after slow start to season

After having back-to-back seasons with 90 or more wins, one could argue that the 15-26 Baltimore Orioles are one of the most disappointing teams in MLB in 2025. Just a week ago, some MLB analysts thought the Orioles should try becoming pre-trade deadline buyers to bolster the starting rotation.

But today, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter suggests the Orioles should closely consider becoming trade deadline sellers. If so, he suggests the Orioles’ top trade candidate will be one-time All-Star centerfielder Cedric Mullins.

“A free agent at season’s end, Mullins has a 124 OPS+ with seven home runs, 21 RBI and six steals in 37 games. He has recorded four straight seasons with at least 2.0 WAR and plays a solid defensive center field, which should make him a hot commodity on the open market. A long-term deal with the Orioles seems unlikely with Heston Kjerstad, Colton Cowser and Tyler O’Neill lined up as the potential future outfield, so flipping him in July makes sense if they don’t recover from a disappointing start.” BR’s Joel Reuter on Baltimore Orioles

With the Orioles sitting nine games out of first place in the AL East and seven games behind the final AL playoff spot entering MLB games today, it may indeed be time to trade the 30-year-old former Silver Slugger.

While his batting average has dipped down to .230, Mullins is in the midst of his fifth consecutive year with an OPS+ of +100. In other words, he could certainly help a contender carve out a few more wins.

As Reuter noted, Mullins is set for free agency anyway, so why shouldn’t Baltimore see what type of young prospect they can get in return for their aging outfielder? With other, younger players waiting in the wings, the Orioles can afford to move on from Mullins for the right price.

