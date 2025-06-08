MLB insider reveals odds of Baltimore Orioles trading coveted deadline target

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Orioles were buyers at the MLB trade deadline in 2024 and came into this season hoping to be a World Series contender. Just over a month out from this season’s trade deadline, Baltimore is very prepared to be a seller this summer.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post writes that there is a 50 percent chance of the Orioles trading starting pitcher Zach Eflin, who will be one of the ‘coveted’ pitchers at the MLB trade deadline. While Heyman thinks there’s at least a chance of Baltimore extending a qualifying offer to Eflin this summer, a trade becomes likely if the team doesn’t turn things around by July.

Zach Eflin contract (Spotrac): $18 million salary (2025), MLB free agent this winter

The willingness to trade Eflin in a contract season comes less than a year after Baltimore acquired him in exchange for Matthew Etzel, Jackson Baumeister and Mac Horvath. Based on his performance this season, the Orioles could get even less than that in return.

Heading into MLB games today, Eflin has been struggling in recent starts. The 31-year-old holds a 5.40 ERA with 32 hits allowed in his last five starts, surrendering a .286 batting average with 8 home runs to opponents in 28.1 innings pitched.

Zach Eflin stats (ESPN): 4.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 31-6 K-BB, .260 batting average allowed, .792 OPS allowed in 46.1 innings pitched

The veteran right-handed pitcher has largely been successful on the mound before this rough stretch. After being acquired by the Orioles from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, he posted a 2.60 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 55.1 innings with Baltimore.

Any team acquiring Eflin will be on the hook for just under half of his $18 million salary. While the lack of multi-year control reduces the return Baltimore would net in a trade, his status as a half-season rental should still generate plenty of suitors.

