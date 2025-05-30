MLB insider: Baltimore Orioles preparing to sell at deadline with slugger among team’s ‘intriguing trade candidates’

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Orioles have been baseball’s biggest disappointment. Coming off two consecutive postseasons with a seemingly bright future, the 2025 season has imploded. The Orioles are mired in last place in the American League East with a 19-36 record, sport the third-worst run differential in baseball at minus-97, and recently fired manager Brandon Hyde.

With Baltimore’s season already circling the drain, The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the Orioles are informing teams they will be sellers at the deadline if their losing ways continue.

Despite the dismal season, the O’s do have some trade targets. Center fielder Cedric Mullins, who is on the injured list with a hamstring strain and will be a free agent after the season, has 10 home runs with a .771 OPS and 122 OPS+. Reliever Seranthony Dominguez is also in the final year of his deal with an $8 million club option for 2026, but he has a 5.31 ERA across 20 appearances. Their biggest trade chip could be closer Felix Bautista, who is healthy after missing all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery. He is under team control through 2027, averages 97 mph on his fastball, has a 3.78 ERA in 20 appearances and has converted eight of nine saves.

However, as Rosenthal points out, Baltimore’s Ryan O’Hearn might be the player playoff teams target most.

“First baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn, a potential free agent whose .977 OPS ranks fourth in the majors, is among Baltimore’s intriguing trade candidates,” notes Rosenthal. “O’Hearn’s .327 expected batting average is just 11 points below his actual mark, and his .518 expected slugging percentage is just 32 points below.”

Beyond his .977 OPS, the 31-year-old has nine home runs, seven doubles, and a 183 OPS+. O’Hearn has also raised his hard-hit percentage to 50.8% this season from 40.1% last year. He could provide a valuable bat for a playoff team looking to upgrade its lineup at the trade deadline.

In his career, O’Hearn is slashing .252/.319/.428, with 76 home runs and a 106 OPS+.

