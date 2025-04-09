Baltimore Orioles insider reveals 3 reasons why ‘head scratching’ winter offer to Corbin Burnes failed

Corbin Burnes claimed this week that the offer the Baltimore Orioles made to him this winter had he and his agent scratching their heads in confusion.

Four-time All-Star Corbin Burnes played a key role in the team winning 91 games and reaching the postseason for a second straight year in 2024. The former Milwaukee Brewers star gave them the ace they badly needed to be a formidable team in a tough American League East. Yet, there were always fears the club would not be able to retain him after the season.

Despite now having a billionaire of their own leading the franchise, the Orioles’ efforts to re-sign Burnes this winter failed. Instead, the 30-year-old chose six years and $210 million from the Arizona Diamondbacks and being able to play in the same state that he currently calls home. While the deal guaranteed more years, it was for a lower annual rate than the four-year pact Baltimore reportedly put forth.

On Tuesday, Baltimore Banner O’s insider Andy Kostka added more depth to why Burnes passed on more money per season to go play for the D-Backs.

Corbin Burnes contract: Six years, $210 million

Opt-out played a key role in Corbin Burnes leaving the Baltimore Orioles?

“The two additional years are a major reason why Burnes wound up in Arizona,” Kostka wrote. “Another potential factor in the decision was the opt-out after two years, which Burnes could trigger after earning slightly more than $30 million for two seasons. Additionally, the income tax rate in Arizona is lower than in Maryland, and his family lives in Scottsdale.”

Being able to test his value again in two years is certainly very appealing for any star player. While he will be two years older, he will still be in his prime and could get a solid bump in pay over the just over $30 million he will make annually in Arizona.

Burnes also confirmed to the Banner that getting offered only four years from Baltimore was a key factor in his decision not to return in 2025, and he even referred to the proposal as head-scratching.

“That was one of the things that we were scratching our head at, where they kind of got the years from,” Burnes said. “Not to say they wouldn’t have jumped up at the end if things got a little more serious. But just kind of even going back and forth a couple times with them, they were kind of set on those years. But yeah, I’m not sure why.”

