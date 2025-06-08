MLB insider reveals one All-Star who Atlanta Braves could move at MLB trade deadline

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball this season, sparking MLB rumors about the club operating as sellers this winter. Even if Atlanta doesn’t turn things around, it appears the front office will only consider moving one All-Star at the MLB trade deadline.

Regarding the Braves’ situation, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Atlanta “isn’t expected” to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. If anyone is moved off the Braves roster, it might be designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and only because he’s in a contract year.

Marcell Ozuna stats (ESPN): .262/.403/.438, .841 OPS, 10 home runs, 28 RBI in 210 at-bats

Ozuna, age 34, hasn’t been quite as productive in a contract year as his previous two seasons in Atlanta. From 2023-’24, the veteran right-handed hitter posted a .916 OPS with a .289/.364/.552 triple-slash line. However, he has lowered his strikeout rate compared to last season (24.7 percent to 22.8 percent) and he has the highest walk rate (19 percent) in MLB.

Any team acquiring Ozuna likely wouldn’t try him in the corner outfield. He’s appeared in just 2 games over the last three seasons as a left fielder, with 364-of-366 starts coming as the designated hitter. The last time Ozuna played more than two games in the outfield was 2022, his age-31 season, when he made 52 starts in left.

Marcell Ozuna contract (Spotrac): $16 million salary in 2025

If Ozuna is traded in July, the acquiring team would be responsible for less than half of his remaining $16 million salary this season. Given his production over the last three seasons, it makes him a relatively cost-effective bat to acquire and he won’t cost as much prospect capital because he’s a half-season rental.

Even if the Braves’ skid continues through the summer, it appears All-Star Chris Sale will remain with the team. Atlanta is expected to try to turn things around in 2026, with Sale’s $18 million club option set to be exercised this winter. Raisel Iglesias, a free agent this winter, could be another potential trade candidate if he turns things around after posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in his first 24 innings this season.

