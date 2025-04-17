Can Atlanta Braves still make playoffs for eighth straight year despite brutal start? MLB insider weighs in

The Atlanta Braves find themselves in unfamiliar territory, stumbling out of the gate with a 5-13 record and sitting in the basement of the competitive National League East, six games behind the first-place New York Mets.

Their offense has yet to find its rhythm, ranking 20th in OPS (.674) and 26th in runs scored (61). Atlanta’s pitching staff hasn’t provided much relief either, currently ranking 26th in team ERA (4.46), tied for 10th in most earned runs allowed (76), tied for fourth in home runs surrendered (25), and 22nd in batting average allowed (.249).

The injury bug has bitten hard, with All-Star pitcher Reynaldo Lopez sidelined after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder. He won’t be reevaluated until the All-Star break. Adding to their woes, Jurickson Profar, the All-Star outfielder who inked a three-year, $42 million free agent contract, received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for PEDs. Profar won’t return until the end of June and is ineligible for postseason play.

A ray of hope emerged this week as Spencer Strider returned to the mound for the first time in over a year following internal brace surgery on his pitching elbow. Strider showed promise, allowing just two runs in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. Former National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. is also expected back sometime next month as he completes his recovery from an ACL injury.

But the question looms: Will Acuña’s return come too late to salvage the Braves’ season? At least one MLB insider remains bullish on Atlanta’s chances.

MLB insider optimistic Atlanta Braves will reach playoffs despite dismal start

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden predicts the Braves will extend their postseason streak to eight consecutive years despite their sluggish start to the 2025 campaign.

“Combine that with slow starts from veteran players like first baseman Matt Olson and center fielder Michael Harris II and it’s easy to see why they’re sitting at 5-13,” Bowden noted. “However, they activated Strider from the IL on Wednesday, and Acuña isn’t far behind. This team is too deep and strong not to get back in the race and be in wild-card contention come late September.

“Remember, it’s only April 17, and they play 162 games. The Braves have made the postseason seven years in a row and I don’t see that streak ending.”

Olson has posted a modest .681 OPS with just two home runs, while Harris, the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year, has struggled even more with a .507 OPS and two home runs as well.

If Atlanta hopes to right the ship, they’ll need increased production from both their lineup and pitching staff while Strider and Acuña work to rediscover their form.