Atlanta Braves bullpen has Phillies fans removed for heckling Spencer Strider

The Atlanta Braves bullpen didn’t take kindly to heckling from Philadelphia Phillies fans before Tuesday night’s game.

Citizens Bank Park was packed for Game 1 of a three-game set against the Braves. As Spencer Strider warmed up in the bullpen, some Phillies fans tried to get under his skin from the seats nearby.

Apparently, it went too far for the Braves bullpen, which called for security to remove fans from the area.

Fan James Notor said he was warned he’d be ejected from the stadium if he returned to the bullpen area.

The visiting bullpen at Citizens Bank Park sits near Ashburn Alley, where fans often direct their voices toward opposing relievers. The Phillies upgraded the area this past offseason, adding a climate-controlled space with sliding glass doors.

During the game, Strider drew even more heat from the crowd after hitting Bryce Harper with a 95 mph fastball on his surgically repaired right elbow. Harper exited immediately, but X-rays were negative. He was diagnosed with a right elbow contusion.

Philadelphia entered the game with the best winning percentage in baseball (.642) and led the NL East with a 34–19 record. Atlanta came in at 25–27, 8.5 games back in the division.