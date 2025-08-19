One of the best young baseball players in the game didn’t mince words when talking about the state of today’s umpiring. In an interview that has gone viral on social media, Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler said that umpires miss too many calls nowadays and advocated for the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS).

“ABS — I’m fed up with the umpires,” Butler said when asked what he would change if he were commissioner for a day. “I’ve had enough with the umpires. They miss too many calls both ways. They call strikes balls, balls strikes.”

"I'm fed up with the umpires… I feel like up here they don't give a fuck."



ABS has been used in the minor leagues since 2021 and in Triple-A since 2022. The system was also tested during MLB Spring Training earlier this year and at the All-Star Game. It could potentially come to MLB full-time in 2026.

Butler also highlighted what he sees as a gap between how minor and major league umpires handle balls and strikes. The 24-year-old believes minor league umps are “more cautious” because of ABS, while major league umpires “don’t give a f***” because they lack accountability.

“If you look at Triple-A, the umpires are a little bit more cautious of what pitches they call because they know a pitcher or hitter might challenge it and they might embarrass them. So they might be a little bit more cautious to pull that trigger. I feel like up here they don’t give a f***,” Butler noted, adding that he wants three challenges allowed per game like they do in Triple-A.

In 119 games for the A’s this season, Butler is slashing .232/.304/.411, with 17 home runs, 17 stolen bases and a 96 OPS+. He signed a seven-year, $65.5 million extension with the franchise in March after a breakout 2024 campaign where he posted an .807 OPS, 131 OPS+, 22 home runs and 24 doubles.