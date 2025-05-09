MLB insider shockingly predicts this AL Central player will win MVP over Aaron Judge — and it’s not Bobby Witt Jr.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge appears well on his way to winning his third American League MVP award, but one MLB insider shockingly predicts he won’t.

Over a month into the season, the six-time All-Star leads all of baseball in home runs (12), hits (56), RBI (34), batting average (.400), on-base percentage (.491), slugging (.750), OPS (1.241), OPS+ (249), total bases (105), and bWAR (2.9). He also tops the AL in runs scored (34).

Judge’s closest competition currently comes from Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who is slashing .325/.392/.530, with a 159 OPS+, five home runs, 25 runs scored, a 2.7 bWAR, and an MLB-leading 16 doubles.

However, one MLB insider is predicting that Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene will ultimately claim the AL MVP award this year.

“Anyway, if nothing else, here’s an opportunity to pump up the 24-year-old Greene, who rebounded from a sluggish start to post Player of the Week production last week,” writes MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince. “The improved swing decisions he showed last year have not totally carried over to this year, but he shook off a dreadful slump at the start of the season and is back to being the best everyday player on a Tigers team that truly looks ready to roar.”

After a surprising playoff run last season, the Tigers have emerged as the top team in the AL, leading the AL Central with a 25-13 record.

Greene is currently hitting .259/.312/.462, with a 120 OPS+, eight home runs, five doubles, 20 runs scored, 21 RBI, and a 0.5 bWAR.

For Greene to supplant Judge as the AL MVP favorite, he would need to get on a torrid stretch. While Greene is a former All-Star and a talented player, it’s difficult to envision anyone overtaking Judge for the award at this point.

