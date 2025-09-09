Things are heating up in the stretch run, and the individual pitching match-ups are heating up too. Here are 5 can’t-miss pitching matchups this week:

Cade Horton (Chicago Cubs) vs. Spencer Strider (Atlanta Braves) — Tuesday

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

This is a rookie vs. ace matchup. The Chicago Cubs put the ball in the hands of Cade Horton, who is one of the most exciting young arms in MLB. The Atlanta Braves will counter with Spencer Strider who is still known for ridiculous strikeout rates even in an up and down season.

Horton has thrived in his final few starts, and Strider can shut down any line-up when focused. Expect a lot of swing and misses.

Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) vs. Tyler Wells (Baltimore Orioles) — Tuesday

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes has made himself appointment viewing, and this road start adds another notch in his growing profile. The Orioles will go with Tyler Wells, who is back from injury and looking to stabilize the Baltimore rotation.

Skenes has elite pitching, and West has experience and control. This one matters for both teams fighting for late-season position.

Blake Snell (Los Angeles Dodgers) vs. Kyle Freeland (Colorado Rockies) — Wednesday

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In Coors Field, it will feel like every pitch counts. Blake Snell brings his swing-and-miss to the mound against Kyle Freeland, who relies on soft contact and factoring in the altitude.

They couldn’t be more different in style. Who can figure out how to pitch in the thin air, and what happens in the early innings, will play a huge part in this game.

David Peterson (New York Mets) vs. Jesús Luzardo (Philadelphia Phillies) — Thursday

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This NL East series has playoff implications. The Mets will give the ball to David Peterson, and the Phillies go with Jesús Luzardo. Both pitchers are left-handed starters who can help eat innings and provide stability in their rotations.

There’s already some beef between the two teams, so the matchup will have some intensity. With this matchup on FOX, the chance for a viewing audience has escalated.

Dylan Cease (San Diego Padres) vs. Tanner Gordon (Colorado Rockies) — Friday

Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Dylan Cease takes his power arm to Coors Field against Rockies rookie Tanner Gordon. Cease generates energy when he records a strikeout, but the reality is that he needs to focus more on the finish line and damage control rather than on pitch counts in this hitters’ paradise.

For San Diego, it’s another test of how their rotation handles tough circumstances.