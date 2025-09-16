This week in MLB, some of the best pitchers in the game are taking the mound in matchups that are too good to miss. Here are five pitching duels you’ll want to watch.

Michael King (San Diego Padres) vs. Clay Holmes (New York Mets) — Tuesday

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Michael King has been good for the Padres every time he’s on the mound with swing and miss stuff that can get any lineup.

Clay Holmes has stepped up as a reliable starter for the Mets and will try to keep the offense in check. This one has big playoff implications and should be a tight game.

Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) vs. Cade Horton (Chicago Cubs) — Tuesday

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

This is a can’t-miss matchup between two of the best young pitchers in baseball. Paul Skenes has been dominating all season and making a Cy Young case.

Cade Horton has been solid for the Cubs and could make things interesting. Expect a high strikeout game with both pitchers showing off their stuff.

Freddy Peralta (Milwaukee Brewers) vs. Caden Dana (Los Angeles Angels) — Tuesday

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Freddy Peralta has been the Brewers’ most consistent arm all year and will face rookie Caden Dana who has a lot of upside but has a smaller sample size.

Peralta is the favorite here but expect a good game from Dana. This is a good look at how the Brewers’ rotation is shaping up for the playoffs.

Garrett Crochet (Boston Red Sox) vs. Adrian Houser (Tampa Bay Rays) — Saturday

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Garrett Crochet has been striking out batters at an impressive rate this season and facing Houser gives him a chance to keep that going.

The Rays are in playoff positioning too, so expect a competitive game where both pitchers are trying to make a statement.

Carlos Rodón (New York Yankees) vs. Tomoyuki Sugano (Baltimore Orioles) — Saturday

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Two veteran aces go head-to-head in this AL East showdown. Rodón has been good for the Yankees and Sugano has experience and command for the Orioles.

This one is about more than just individual performance, it has big division implications so it’s a must-watch.